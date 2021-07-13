Parker named to RiverHills Bank Board of Directors

Robert D. Gage, IV, CEO of RiverHills Bank, announced this week that Elvin M. Parker has joined the Board of Directors of RiverHills Bank as of May 26.

Parker is presently the Business Manager for the Madison Parish School District. Prior to joining MPSDF, he worked with Alcorn State University in various positions from Grant Director to Interim Vice President of Finance and Administration from 1998 to 2008.

From 1981 to 1998, Parker held positions with the Claiborne County Board of Supervisors ranging from Accountant to Administrator. He has also held other financial positions with local government entities.

He has over 30 years of financial experience and has successfully managed budgets of over $250 million with his various career positions. He also operates an accounting and tax business in Port Gibson. His knowledge of financial operations, auditing, strategic planning and accounting will be valuable to the RiverHills Bank Board of Directors.

Parker is a graduate of Alcorn State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration-Account degree as well as a Master of Education.

Parker is a resident of Vicksburg and married to DeAnn Parker. He has three children and five grandchildren.