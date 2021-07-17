expand
Ad Spot

July 19, 2021

Maggie Bryant leaves legacy of wildlife conservation for generations

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Published 8:00 am Saturday, July 17, 2021

In 2001, more than 11,000 acres of property located in the Eagle Lake community, now known as Tara Wildlife, became a conservation easement for perpetuity.  

This was all due to Magalen Ohrstrom Bryant, better known as Maggie. 

Bryant died on June 28, 2021. She was 92. 

Described an as ardent conservationist, Bryant was one of the first landowners to place many of her land holdings in conservation easements, which in Tara’s case, will forever protect its bottomland hardwood forests, miles of Mississippi River frontage and thousands of acres of oxbow lakes.

Tara Wildlife had been in the Bryant family since 1805, Maggie’s granddaughter Mason Bryant said. Maggie inherited the land after the death of her husband.  

In an article published in Ducks Unlimited, Maggie Bryant said, “My interest in conservation began here (at Tara) after my husband died. We had this property that had been in the family for 200 years. We didn’t want to sell it, but needed to find ways for the land to pay for itself. That’s how we started Tara, and everything evolved from that point forward.” 

“She (Maggie) loved Tara and I’m sure if you were to ask her, she would say she was always looking forward to her next trip to Tara,” Mason Bryant said. “She just liked being there and she liked sharing it with other people. She loved taking people and just sitting back and looking at them enjoy the experience.” 

“She loved the herons and liked to do her morning drives down to the levee. She loved to go out to the river. There were some nice spots on the property that she could enjoy the peace and quiet,” Maggie’s son Jay Bryant said.

To place the land in a conservation easement so it could be enjoyed for generations to come was typical of something Jay Bryant said his mother would do. 

“She was a big supporter of the environment and free space, and she cared a lot about the Mississippi Delta. Tara was one of her early first projects in her environmental efforts,” Jay Bryant said, adding, “She didn’t just talk about it, she did something about it.”  

The president and executive director of Tara Wildlife Gilbert Rose said the property was set up as a 501(c)3 and became Delta Land Environmental Trust and has since been taken over by the Mississippi Land Trust.

“This was one way she saw of protecting private lands, especially along the Mississippi River,” Rose said. “She (Maggie) has been very strong in protecting private lands and that has been one of her big missions since I have known her.” 

“She (Maggie) just really recognized the value of the land and taking care of it,” Mason Bryant said. “She also really believed in education and experiential education, and she wanted a place where young people could take care of the land, too.”

While Tara’s primary focus is its commitment to the sustainable use and management of natural resources, it also offers visitors a variety of opportunities to learn about and enjoy the outdoors with its canoe and boat tours, wildlife watching and youth camps.

“Mom was big about education. She loves the camps to try to gift the next generation, especially those who, shall we say, are city folk who don’t get out much and give them some appreciation,” Jay Bryant said.

Rose said on average they see 350 to 450 children each summer and a few thousand visit Tara annually.

“This is mom’s gift to everybody and she wanted people to appreciate Tara for what it is,” Jay Bryant said.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More News

Beatrice Ruffin

Vicksburg’s sales tax revenue exceeds 2020 for third month

Lynn Ray Helberg

Willie A. Smith

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg’s sales tax revenue exceeds 2020 for third month

Local

After federal court ruling, Harper reinstated by Warren County Supervisors

Local

Tallulah woman killed in Madison Parish automobile accident

Local

OUTLOOK: Miss Mississippi Organization hosts school supply drive for Warren County Children’s Shelter

Crime

Hinds County car chase ends on Interstate 20 in Vicksburg

Business

Vicksburg’s Anchuca celebrates its 20th anniversary of preserving history under Tom Pharr

Faith

Arkansas man carries cross for Christ

Local

Maggie Bryant leaves legacy of wildlife conservation for generations

Local

Collaborative Effort: Youth Court Judge says fight against gun crime begins in the home

Crime

Vicksburg man charged with check forgery

Crime

Shots fired into home in Kings

Crime

Search warrant turns up illegal liquor, drugs, stolen gun at local bar

Crime

Vicksburg man arrested for possession of a weapon

Local

Vicksburg Warren School District admits summer school supplies delivery delay caused confusion

Local

Vicksburg Warren School District saves families over $9 million in college tuition while increasing graduation rate

Local

Flaggs: Vicksburg to get tougher on crime with ‘Operation Blitz’

Business

The Mississippi Cruisers coming to Vicksburg in August

Local

‘Out of the animal shelter business’: Vicksburg Mayor recuses himself from planning of new animal shelter

Local

Vicksburg hires Felicia Whittington Kent as director of $3 million health grant program

Local

Loss of District of Innovation status will not impact funding, Vicksburg Warren School District says

Business

Early morning fire damages Captain D’s restaurant in Vicksburg

Local

Mission Acceleration: Program helping Vicksburg children to excel in reading searching for college volunteers

Business

QuikTrip postpones variance hearing for proposed Vicksburg location

Local

USACE Vicksburg District holds Blessing of the Fleet Ceremony, begins revetment season