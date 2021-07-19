expand
Ad Spot

July 19, 2021

After federal court ruling, Harper reinstated by Warren County Supervisors

By Anna Guizerix

Published 12:06 pm Monday, July 19, 2021

On Friday it was announced that Judge Carlton Reeves of the United States District Court, Southern District of Mississippi, ruled Ken Harper should be “reinstated immediately” as Warren County Prosecutor.

Following an executive session on Monday morning, the Warren County Board of Supervisors moved to make it official.

“It’s my recommendation that the board comply with the federal court order entered in the case of Kenneth Harper before the supervisors, et al. …. and restore Kenneth Harper to the position of county prosecuting attorney,” Board Attorney Blake Teller said. “Which requires recension of the appointment of Stephen McMillin and that Harper resume the position at the same rate of pay that McMillin has been receiving and benefits that go along with it.”

In November 2019, Harper defeated then-Warren County Prosecuting Attorney Ricky Johnson and Stephen McMillin for the office.

McMillin had been serving as interim county prosecutor for the duration of the lawsuit.

The Board of Supervisors also moved to cancel an upcoming special election that was recently announced to fill the role of county prosecutor.

The federal court’s ruling surprised Harper, who told The Post on Friday that he was pleased with the outcome.

Obviously I’m pleased. The order speaks for itself,” Harper said. “It was a case where we had one legal position and they had a differing position and that’s why we have courts.”

Harper previously submitted a letter of resignation to the board of supervisors on Sept. 14, 2020, stating his resignation was effective at 5 p.m. that day. He later admitted he “acted in haste” and filed a lawsuit in federal court against the board of supervisors for “violation of constitutional rights” as outlined by the 14th amendment.

However, Harper said if he could go back in time, he doesn’t know if he’d do anything differently.

“I want to do the very best job I can, as I was attempting to at the time; to continue to serve, he said. “When I first wrote the letter, I stated when I withdrew it that I’d acted in haste. It was my fault and I regretted that part of it.

“As far as doing anything over, I don’t know what I would do over.”

More News

Vicksburg’s sales tax revenue exceeds 2020 for third month

Lynn Ray Helberg

Willie A. Smith

Keith Clark

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg’s sales tax revenue exceeds 2020 for third month

Local

After federal court ruling, Harper reinstated by Warren County Supervisors

Local

Tallulah woman killed in Madison Parish automobile accident

Local

OUTLOOK: Miss Mississippi Organization hosts school supply drive for Warren County Children’s Shelter

Crime

Hinds County car chase ends on Interstate 20 in Vicksburg

Business

Vicksburg’s Anchuca celebrates its 20th anniversary of preserving history under Tom Pharr

Faith

Arkansas man carries cross for Christ

Local

Maggie Bryant leaves legacy of wildlife conservation for generations

Local

Collaborative Effort: Youth Court Judge says fight against gun crime begins in the home

Crime

Vicksburg man charged with check forgery

Crime

Shots fired into home in Kings

Crime

Search warrant turns up illegal liquor, drugs, stolen gun at local bar

Crime

Vicksburg man arrested for possession of a weapon

Local

Vicksburg Warren School District admits summer school supplies delivery delay caused confusion

Local

Vicksburg Warren School District saves families over $9 million in college tuition while increasing graduation rate

Local

Flaggs: Vicksburg to get tougher on crime with ‘Operation Blitz’

Business

The Mississippi Cruisers coming to Vicksburg in August

Local

‘Out of the animal shelter business’: Vicksburg Mayor recuses himself from planning of new animal shelter

Local

Vicksburg hires Felicia Whittington Kent as director of $3 million health grant program

Local

Loss of District of Innovation status will not impact funding, Vicksburg Warren School District says

Business

Early morning fire damages Captain D’s restaurant in Vicksburg

Local

Mission Acceleration: Program helping Vicksburg children to excel in reading searching for college volunteers

Business

QuikTrip postpones variance hearing for proposed Vicksburg location

Local

USACE Vicksburg District holds Blessing of the Fleet Ceremony, begins revetment season