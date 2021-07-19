expand
Ad Spot

July 19, 2021

Lynn Ray Helberg

By Staff Reports

Published 1:12 pm Monday, July 19, 2021

Lynn Ray Helberg of Hattiesburg, Miss., passed away at Asbury Hospice House on July 14 at the age of 88.

Lynn is predeceased by his father, Walter Frederick Helberg and his mother Lydia Shultz
Helberg.

Lynn is survived by his loving wife, Mary Jaqueline Helberg of 43 years. They married at First Presbyterian Church in Vicksburg on Aug. 11, 1978.

He is lovingly remembered by his brothers Wayne Helberg of Mabank, Texas, and Gary Helberg of Tulsa, Okla.; his children, Debra Helberg of Tulsa, Selena Bullard of Lancaster, S.C. and Christi Dyess of Hattiesburg; his grandchildren Adri Bullard-Rogers of Matthews, N.C., Brie Dyess of Hattiesburg, Amelia Bullard of Lancaster, Addison Blair Dyess of Hattiesburg and his great-grandson Miles Bullard-Rogers of Matthews.

Lynn was born March 26, 1933, in Breckinridge, Okla. He graduated from St. John’s Academy and Junior College in Wynfield, Kan., in 1952. In 1959 he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree, majoring in Accounting at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla., followed by Concordia Seminary in St Louis, Mo. from 1952 to 1955. He then served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957. Lynn was in the accounting profession throughout his career serving in key roles with U.S Steel, Marathon Letourneau, Old Man River and M.G. Dyess before retiring in 2007.

Lynn had a passion for golf and was a member of the Timberton Golf Club in Hattiesburg.

A service of remembrance was held with immediate family and close friends at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, July 18 at 2:30 pm.

 
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg is in charge of arrangements. 

More News

Vicksburg’s sales tax revenue exceeds 2020 for third month

Lynn Ray Helberg

Willie A. Smith

Keith Clark

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg’s sales tax revenue exceeds 2020 for third month

Local

After federal court ruling, Harper reinstated by Warren County Supervisors

Local

Tallulah woman killed in Madison Parish automobile accident

Local

OUTLOOK: Miss Mississippi Organization hosts school supply drive for Warren County Children’s Shelter

Crime

Hinds County car chase ends on Interstate 20 in Vicksburg

Business

Vicksburg’s Anchuca celebrates its 20th anniversary of preserving history under Tom Pharr

Faith

Arkansas man carries cross for Christ

Local

Maggie Bryant leaves legacy of wildlife conservation for generations

Local

Collaborative Effort: Youth Court Judge says fight against gun crime begins in the home

Crime

Vicksburg man charged with check forgery

Crime

Shots fired into home in Kings

Crime

Search warrant turns up illegal liquor, drugs, stolen gun at local bar

Crime

Vicksburg man arrested for possession of a weapon

Local

Vicksburg Warren School District admits summer school supplies delivery delay caused confusion

Local

Vicksburg Warren School District saves families over $9 million in college tuition while increasing graduation rate

Local

Flaggs: Vicksburg to get tougher on crime with ‘Operation Blitz’

Business

The Mississippi Cruisers coming to Vicksburg in August

Local

‘Out of the animal shelter business’: Vicksburg Mayor recuses himself from planning of new animal shelter

Local

Vicksburg hires Felicia Whittington Kent as director of $3 million health grant program

Local

Loss of District of Innovation status will not impact funding, Vicksburg Warren School District says

Business

Early morning fire damages Captain D’s restaurant in Vicksburg

Local

Mission Acceleration: Program helping Vicksburg children to excel in reading searching for college volunteers

Business

QuikTrip postpones variance hearing for proposed Vicksburg location

Local

USACE Vicksburg District holds Blessing of the Fleet Ceremony, begins revetment season