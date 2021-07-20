expand
Ad Spot

July 21, 2021

Workers and Volunteers at Warren County’s Hazardous Waste Collection Day event at Sherman Avenue Elementary School sort and gather old cans of paint, oil and other liquids for safe disposal. (Photo by Anna Guizerix | The Vicksburg Post)

785 vehicles attend Warren County’s Hazardous Waste Collection Day

By Olivia Mars

Published 4:38 pm Tuesday, July 20, 2021

The Warren County Board of Supervisors hosted its annual Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday for the first time under the direction of Shalanda Harris, who said it was a great success.

In March, Harris’s administrator presented her with the event and told her she would be in charge. At first, Harris said she was nervous about directing this large event; however, as the planning got underway, she took control and enjoyed the experience.

“I was only nervous when she told me it was going to be my task and then the fear just went away when I got closer to the day,” Harris said. “I got there Saturday and was ready to rock and roll.”

Her hard work and preparation paid off as the event had a great turnout. The event had 785 vehicles drive through to drop off many items for disposal. Harris said some of the most popular items brought in were televisions, batteries and paint. Total calculations for the amount of waste brought in and the cost of it all are still underway.

District 5 Supervisor Kelle Barfield thanked Harris for her hard work and said the event had a great turnout that she was happy to see.

“There were enough TVs brought to fill up this large room,” Barfield said during Monday’s regular meeting of the Board of Supervisors.

Harris said this is an important day for the residents of Warren County and the surrounding area, because it helps with community clean-up.

“It is a great clean up so when people have things they need to dispose of around their house, they can bring it there,” Harris said. “I think it is a great way to help the community dispose of things that they don’t have a way of disposing.”

Harris said she was happy about the success this year’s Hazardous Waste Collection Day brought, and she will be continuing to organize the events for the years to come.

More News

‘Don’t call me Deion’: JSU coach walks out of media day after testy exchange

785 vehicles attend Warren County’s Hazardous Waste Collection Day

Kent: $3 million health literacy grant to tackle Delta variant spread

Brenda Joyce Jones

Local

785 vehicles attend Warren County’s Hazardous Waste Collection Day

COVID-19

Kent: $3 million health literacy grant to tackle Delta variant spread

Business

Dr. Joseph Blackston joins Medical Associates of Vicksburg

Local

Flaggs: City of Vicksburg department head evaluations will be tough

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg’s sales tax revenue exceeds 2020 for third month

Local

After federal court ruling, Harper reinstated by Warren County Supervisors

Local

Tallulah woman killed in Madison Parish automobile accident

Local

OUTLOOK: Miss Mississippi Organization hosts school supply drive for Warren County Children’s Shelter

Crime

Hinds County car chase ends on Interstate 20 in Vicksburg

Business

Vicksburg’s Anchuca celebrates its 20th anniversary of preserving history under Tom Pharr

Faith

Arkansas man carries cross for Christ

Local

Maggie Bryant leaves legacy of wildlife conservation for generations

Local

Collaborative Effort: Youth Court Judge says fight against gun crime begins in the home

Crime

Vicksburg man charged with check forgery

Crime

Shots fired into home in Kings

Crime

Search warrant turns up illegal liquor, drugs, stolen gun at local bar

Crime

Vicksburg man arrested for possession of a weapon

Local

Vicksburg Warren School District admits summer school supplies delivery delay caused confusion

Local

Vicksburg Warren School District saves families over $9 million in college tuition while increasing graduation rate

Local

Flaggs: Vicksburg to get tougher on crime with ‘Operation Blitz’

Business

The Mississippi Cruisers coming to Vicksburg in August

Local

‘Out of the animal shelter business’: Vicksburg Mayor recuses himself from planning of new animal shelter

Local

Vicksburg hires Felicia Whittington Kent as director of $3 million health grant program

Local

Loss of District of Innovation status will not impact funding, Vicksburg Warren School District says