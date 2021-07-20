Dr. Joseph Blackston joins Medical Associates of Vicksburg

Medical Associates of Vicksburg recently welcomed Dr. Joseph Blackston to its team.

Blackston may have been born in South Carolina, but he was raised in Oxford, Miss. A lifelong Rebels fan, he attended the University of Mississippi, where he obtained two bachelor of science degrees, a medical degree, and a Doctorate of Jurisprudence. Blackston is Board Certified in Internal Medicine and boasts more than 30 years of experience in Internal and Emergency Medicine.

Blackston completed his residency at Tulane University in New Orleans before moving to Jackson to establish his practice in Internal Medicine in addition to serving on the teaching staff at The University of Mississippi Medical Center. After taking on some administrative roles — including time as the Medical Director for Health Systems of Mississippi and UnitedHealthcare — he went back to his clinical roots practicing emergency medicine full time in addition to providing medical-legal consultation services focusing mostly on medical record review and pre-trial case analysis.

While his time in rural Emergency Departments has been fulfilling and enlightening, he said he is excited to get back to building relationships through practicing Internal Medicine.

Blackston is involved with the health care community both during and outside of working hours, as he sits on the Board of Directors for Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency (MORA), The Public Employees Retirement System (PERS) Disability Appeals Committee and the Domestic Violence Task Force run by the Mississippi Department of Health.

Blackston currently lives in Jackson with his wife, Lyndsey, who works as a healthcare and small business attorney, and their greyhounds, rescue cats and horses. He enjoys visiting his son, Walker, who has already obtained a Masters Degree in Epidemiology and is pursuing medical school. If he isn’t spending his free time outside working in the yard, the Blackstons enjoy traveling and Ole Miss Football.