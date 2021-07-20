Photo Gallery: Mudcats Tennis Tournament

A total of 45 young tennis players from Mississippi and Louisiana came to Vicksburg last weekend to play in the Mudcats Tennis Tournament at Halls Ferry Park. The event was the latest in a monthly series of tournaments hosted by the city of Vicksburg’s tennis program.

Players competed in four age groups ranging from 10U to 18U.

The winners of the boys’ tournaments were Dahjon Dyer of New Orleans in the 10U age group; Kushal Mannum of Jackson in the 12U division; James Register of Brandon in the 14U bracket; and Alexander Monaghan of Natchez in the 18U bracket.

The girls’ winners were Vicksburg’s Hendrix Eldridge in the 12U division; Anna Shaw, from Rayville, La., in the 14U group; and Lauren Graham of Monroe, La., in the 18U bracket.

