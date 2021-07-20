expand
July 21, 2021

Quenton L. Loving, Sr.

By Staff Reports

Published 3:30 pm Tuesday, July 20, 2021

A Celebration of Life has been scheduled for Quenton L. Loving, Sr. on Saturday, July 24, at 2 p.m. at Greater Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church of Vicksburg.

Quenton will lie in repose from 1 p.m. until the hour of service. Quenton was an award-winning and accomplished car salesman and was employed by numerous car dealerships in Hattiesburg and Vicksburg, as well as Houston, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Amy Lowe Loving Robinson of Vicksburg; His father, John Murray of Kings and his brother-in-law, Henry George Wilson II of Vicksburg. He leaves to cherish his precious memories, his wife, Pamela Loving of Hattiesburg; his three sons, Quenton Loving, Jr., of Hattiesburg, Jonathan Loving of Little Rock, Ark. and Jeremy Loving of Jackson; his father and mother-in-law, Cecil and Lillie Bush of Mobile, Ala.; his four grandkids, Aaliyah Loving of Shreveport, La., Blake and Grant Loving of Hattiesburg and Marley Rose Loving of Jackson; his brothers and sisters, Herbert Loving of Jackson, Jolly William Loving, Jr. (Evelyn) of Jackson, Gwendolyn Wilson of Fresno, Texas, Marian Shell Gibson (Anthony) of Vicksburg; His Aunt, Opsey Dorsey of Vicksburg and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Quenton L. Loving Sr. transitioned from this life Sunday, July 15,  in Sugarland, Texas at the age of 68.

