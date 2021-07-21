expand
Ad Spot

July 21, 2021

GUIZERIX: Bickering over shelter only hurts innocent animals

By Anna Guizerix

Published 4:00 am Wednesday, July 21, 2021

I’ve lived in a city that couldn’t find solutions to its animal shelter woes — and seen how ugly things got before any negligible improvements were made.

Here’s a cautionary tale for Vicksburg.

Over the last decade, Oxford’s animal shelter saw many iterations. Two different nonprofits contracted with the city and Lafayette County to provide animal shelter services, and both were overrun with problems and eventually disbanded. The latter was disbanded due to allegations of abuse, lack of record-keeping and overall neglect of helpless animals.

Oxford prides itself on excellent amenities and facilities for the public. Its parks, sidewalks, community centers and more are beautiful and an asset to the city, but the animal shelter was a shame.

It took the deaths of more than two dozen animals due to neglect — and vigilant watchdogs asking the tough questions — for the city to step in, and finally devote the necessary funding to provide state-of-the-art facilities for homeless animals. Now, after millions of dollars were spent, the animal shelter there is up to par.

This is a scenario we don’t need to see in Vicksburg. For years, advocates of the City of Vicksburg Animal Shelter have spoken out about the issues the shelter faces, including risk of overcrowding, outdated facilities, issues accessing care for animals and more.

Vicksburg’s shelter workers have a heart for animals and want them to receive the best care possible. It’s up to everyone else to help them achieve that goal.

Recent comments by Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. were disheartening to me, as someone who’s seen the worst of what can happen when local governments and animal advocates struggle to agree on the best course of action. That’s not to say I can’t see the perspective of those on either side of the issue; I can.

Flaggs is clearly frustrated, and advocates feel their cries are either not being heard or that the wheels of change aren’t moving fast enough.

However, at the end of the day, the bickering and back-and-forth between parties doesn’t help those who need it most: the voiceless animals.

The public has been reassured by those on both sides of the issue that, with a little patience, Vicksburg will eventually be home to a state-of-the-art animal shelter. We want to be optimistic about the issue, given Mayor Flaggs’ commitment to improving so many other facets of life here in the River City.

It will take time — a commodity that, hopefully, we can spare.

Often, in situations that involve defenseless beings, we feel powerless, like there’s nothing we can do to help. While we wait for the shelter issues to be resolved, there are plenty of things the public can do to support the good work our shelter workers are doing in spite of the odds.

Adopt an animal, apply for fostering programs and donate money and supplies to local shelter organizations. We’re still waiting for the new animal shelter that was promised, but in the meantime, let’s all try to put our differences aside in the name of animal welfare.

More News

GUIZERIX: Bickering over shelter only hurts innocent animals

‘Don’t call me Deion’: JSU coach walks out of media day after testy exchange

785 vehicles attend Warren County’s Hazardous Waste Collection Day

Kent: $3 million health literacy grant to tackle Delta variant spread

Local

785 vehicles attend Warren County’s Hazardous Waste Collection Day

COVID-19

Kent: $3 million health literacy grant to tackle Delta variant spread

Business

Dr. Joseph Blackston joins Medical Associates of Vicksburg

Local

Flaggs: City of Vicksburg department head evaluations will be tough

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg’s sales tax revenue exceeds 2020 for third month

Local

After federal court ruling, Harper reinstated by Warren County Supervisors

Local

Tallulah woman killed in Madison Parish automobile accident

Local

OUTLOOK: Miss Mississippi Organization hosts school supply drive for Warren County Children’s Shelter

Crime

Hinds County car chase ends on Interstate 20 in Vicksburg

Business

Vicksburg’s Anchuca celebrates its 20th anniversary of preserving history under Tom Pharr

Faith

Arkansas man carries cross for Christ

Local

Maggie Bryant leaves legacy of wildlife conservation for generations

Local

Collaborative Effort: Youth Court Judge says fight against gun crime begins in the home

Crime

Vicksburg man charged with check forgery

Crime

Shots fired into home in Kings

Crime

Search warrant turns up illegal liquor, drugs, stolen gun at local bar

Crime

Vicksburg man arrested for possession of a weapon

Local

Vicksburg Warren School District admits summer school supplies delivery delay caused confusion

Local

Vicksburg Warren School District saves families over $9 million in college tuition while increasing graduation rate

Local

Flaggs: Vicksburg to get tougher on crime with ‘Operation Blitz’

Business

The Mississippi Cruisers coming to Vicksburg in August

Local

‘Out of the animal shelter business’: Vicksburg Mayor recuses himself from planning of new animal shelter

Local

Vicksburg hires Felicia Whittington Kent as director of $3 million health grant program

Local

Loss of District of Innovation status will not impact funding, Vicksburg Warren School District says