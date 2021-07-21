expand
Ad Spot

July 21, 2021

Mildred Elizabeth Garrett Benard

By Staff Reports

Published 1:48 pm Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Funeral services for Mildred Elizabeth Garrett Benard are to be held on Saturday, July 24 at 2 p.m. in the Vicksburg City Auditorium with Reverend Walter Edley officiating.
Interment shall follow in the Zollinger Cemetery under the direction of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 23 from 6 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home with facial coverings worn while inside the building.

Mildred Benard passed away on Friday, July 16 in the Vicksburg Convalescent Home following a lengthy illness.  She was 83. She was a homemaker and member of Gospel Temple M.B. Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents Henry Grady and Alberta Garrett, and her son Gerald Benard.
She is survived by her three sons, David Benard of Fort Worth, Texas, A.D. Benard, Jr. of Vicksburg and Thomas Benard, Port Mont, Va.; her three daughters, Elizabeth Benard, Paula Benard and Yvonne Benard, all of Vicksburg; and a sister, Aola Garrett Mason of Vicksburg; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

More News

Charlie Phillips, Jr.

Keith Clark

Dennis Green

Mildred Elizabeth Garrett Benard

Local

City approaching halfway mark with sewer repairs

Crime

Bolton pharmacist pleads guilty to multimillion-dollar healthcare fraud scheme

Local

Today is National Junk Food Day; celebrate with a Vicksburg favorite

Local

785 vehicles attend Warren County’s Hazardous Waste Collection Day

COVID-19

Kent: $3 million health literacy grant to tackle Delta variant spread

Business

Dr. Joseph Blackston joins Medical Associates of Vicksburg

Local

Flaggs: City of Vicksburg department head evaluations will be tough

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg’s sales tax revenue exceeds 2020 for third month

Local

After federal court ruling, Harper reinstated by Warren County Supervisors

Local

Tallulah woman killed in Madison Parish automobile accident

Local

OUTLOOK: Miss Mississippi Organization hosts school supply drive for Warren County Children’s Shelter

Crime

Hinds County car chase ends on Interstate 20 in Vicksburg

Business

Vicksburg’s Anchuca celebrates its 20th anniversary of preserving history under Tom Pharr

Faith

Arkansas man carries cross for Christ

Local

Maggie Bryant leaves legacy of wildlife conservation for generations

Local

Collaborative Effort: Youth Court Judge says fight against gun crime begins in the home

Crime

Vicksburg man charged with check forgery

Crime

Shots fired into home in Kings

Crime

Search warrant turns up illegal liquor, drugs, stolen gun at local bar

Crime

Vicksburg man arrested for possession of a weapon

Local

Vicksburg Warren School District admits summer school supplies delivery delay caused confusion

Local

Vicksburg Warren School District saves families over $9 million in college tuition while increasing graduation rate

Local

Flaggs: Vicksburg to get tougher on crime with ‘Operation Blitz’

Business

The Mississippi Cruisers coming to Vicksburg in August