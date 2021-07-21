Funeral services for Mildred Elizabeth Garrett Benard are to be held on Saturday, July 24 at 2 p.m. in the Vicksburg City Auditorium with Reverend Walter Edley officiating.

Mildred Benard passed away on Friday, July 16 in the Vicksburg Convalescent Home following a lengthy illness. She was 83. She was a homemaker and member of Gospel Temple M.B. Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents Henry Grady and Alberta Garrett, and her son Gerald Benard.

She is survived by her three sons, David Benard of Fort Worth, Texas, A.D. Benard, Jr. of Vicksburg and Thomas Benard, Port Mont, Va.; her three daughters, Elizabeth Benard, Paula Benard and Yvonne Benard, all of Vicksburg; and a sister, Aola Garrett Mason of Vicksburg; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Interment shall follow in the Zollinger Cemetery under the direction of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 23 from 6 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home with facial coverings worn while inside the building.