expand
Ad Spot

July 23, 2021

KINGFISH: Waterview Casino and Hotel’s Event Center welcomes grammy nominee for first headliner of the year

By Olivia Mars

Published 2:49 pm Thursday, July 22, 2021

WaterView Casino and Hotel’s Event Center will host its first headliner of 2021, Kingfish, in September.

Kingfish is 22-year-old Christone Ingram. The Clarksdale resident was nominated for a Grammy after the release of his first album in 2019. He is a blues artist recognized for his voice being a blend of B.B. King, Jimi Hendrix and Prince. Upon his Grammy nomination, Ingram was labeled “the defining blues voice of his generation.”

Amy Hudson, WaterView director of marketing, said they are excited to host Kingfish for several reasons.

“He’s a Mississippi native and an amazing talent, so I’m very pleased to have an opportunity to showcase his talent at WaterView,” Hudson said.

Hudson said Kingfish was originally booked to perform in 2020, but the show had to be postponed as a result of COVID-19 shutdowns.

“This is our first headline act since the pandemic closed our doors,” Hudson said.

Hudson said WaterView’s General Manager, Penny Bankston, was determined to bring Kingfish to Vicksburg after seeing him perform in 2019 and bring the community his “amazing work.” Her persistence paid off and Kingfish will take the stage at 8 p.m. on September 3. The doors will open an hour prior. Tickets are currently on sale for $25 at ticketmaster.com.

“I would encourage anyone who loves the blues to come see its future at WaterView Casino and Hotel, right here in Vicksburg,” Hudson said.

More News

William H. “Red” Fuller

Edney: 96% of physicians vaccinated for COVID and Mississippians should be, too

Vicksburg activist and leader Ezell McDonald’s legacy lives on

Samuel Bowen Heltzel

COVID-19

Edney: 96% of physicians vaccinated for COVID and Mississippians should be, too

Local

Vicksburg activist and leader Ezell McDonald’s legacy lives on

Local

Phase two planning for Vicksburg animal shelter approved after dog attacked woman

News

Applications open Monday for Mississippi landowners to receive wild hog traps

COVID-19

Warren County schools planning to follow state guidelines regarding Delta variant

Local

KINGFISH: Waterview Casino and Hotel’s Event Center welcomes grammy nominee for first headliner of the year

Local

Two inducted into Waterways Experiment Station Gallery of Distinguished Employees

Local

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones paves the way for daughter and other young women in law enforcement

Local

Bear hit in Warren County on Tuesday; officials searching

Local

City approaching halfway mark with sewer repairs

Crime

Bolton pharmacist pleads guilty to multimillion-dollar healthcare fraud scheme

Local

Today is National Junk Food Day; celebrate with a Vicksburg favorite

Local

785 vehicles attend Warren County’s Hazardous Waste Collection Day

COVID-19

Kent: $3 million health literacy grant to tackle Delta variant spread

Business

Dr. Joseph Blackston joins Medical Associates of Vicksburg

Local

Flaggs: City of Vicksburg department head evaluations will be tough

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg’s sales tax revenue exceeds 2020 for third month

Local

After federal court ruling, Harper reinstated by Warren County Supervisors

Local

Tallulah woman killed in Madison Parish automobile accident

Local

OUTLOOK: Miss Mississippi Organization hosts school supply drive for Warren County Children’s Shelter

Crime

Hinds County car chase ends on Interstate 20 in Vicksburg

Business

Vicksburg’s Anchuca celebrates its 20th anniversary of preserving history under Tom Pharr

Faith

Arkansas man carries cross for Christ

Local

Maggie Bryant leaves legacy of wildlife conservation for generations