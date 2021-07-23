expand
Ad Spot

July 23, 2021

OUR OPINION: Southern Heritage Air Foundation is preserving history

By Vicksburg Post Editorial Board

Published 8:00 am Friday, July 23, 2021

A 20-minute trip across the Mississippi River will land you near Tallulah at the Southern Heritage Air Foundation Museum.

Founded by former Mississippi Gov. Kirk Fordice and his son, Dan, the museum houses World War II-era memorabilia and a host of working WWII-era aircraft. It’s a place that educates those too young to remember what the Second World War was really like, and — just as important — it serves as a place where veterans of all ages can commune in the name of preserving history.

Take a walk around the museum on any given day, and you’ll be met face-to-face with veterans, eager to share their stories. Some spent time as prisoners of war in foreign lands; others recall being drafted and shipped to wartorn countries, only to return home without the hero’s welcome they deserved.

Every story is important because society often forgets one simple truth: The United States of America is the greatest country on earth. No other country affords the same freedom of speech, the same choices and opportunities.

Every single American owes the men and women who served a sincere thank-you.

So, the next time you find yourself with a few free hours, stop by the Southern Heritage Air Foundation Museum. Thank a veteran, and maybe you’ll learn a thing or two.

More News

William H. “Red” Fuller

Edney: 96% of physicians vaccinated for COVID and Mississippians should be, too

Vicksburg activist and leader Ezell McDonald’s legacy lives on

Samuel Bowen Heltzel

COVID-19

Edney: 96% of physicians vaccinated for COVID and Mississippians should be, too

Local

Vicksburg activist and leader Ezell McDonald’s legacy lives on

Local

Phase two planning for Vicksburg animal shelter approved after dog attacked woman

News

Applications open Monday for Mississippi landowners to receive wild hog traps

COVID-19

Warren County schools planning to follow state guidelines regarding Delta variant

Local

KINGFISH: Waterview Casino and Hotel’s Event Center welcomes grammy nominee for first headliner of the year

Local

Two inducted into Waterways Experiment Station Gallery of Distinguished Employees

Local

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones paves the way for daughter and other young women in law enforcement

Local

Bear hit in Warren County on Tuesday; officials searching

Local

City approaching halfway mark with sewer repairs

Crime

Bolton pharmacist pleads guilty to multimillion-dollar healthcare fraud scheme

Local

Today is National Junk Food Day; celebrate with a Vicksburg favorite

Local

785 vehicles attend Warren County’s Hazardous Waste Collection Day

COVID-19

Kent: $3 million health literacy grant to tackle Delta variant spread

Business

Dr. Joseph Blackston joins Medical Associates of Vicksburg

Local

Flaggs: City of Vicksburg department head evaluations will be tough

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg’s sales tax revenue exceeds 2020 for third month

Local

After federal court ruling, Harper reinstated by Warren County Supervisors

Local

Tallulah woman killed in Madison Parish automobile accident

Local

OUTLOOK: Miss Mississippi Organization hosts school supply drive for Warren County Children’s Shelter

Crime

Hinds County car chase ends on Interstate 20 in Vicksburg

Business

Vicksburg’s Anchuca celebrates its 20th anniversary of preserving history under Tom Pharr

Faith

Arkansas man carries cross for Christ

Local

Maggie Bryant leaves legacy of wildlife conservation for generations