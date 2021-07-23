OUR OPINION: Southern Heritage Air Foundation is preserving history

A 20-minute trip across the Mississippi River will land you near Tallulah at the Southern Heritage Air Foundation Museum.

Founded by former Mississippi Gov. Kirk Fordice and his son, Dan, the museum houses World War II-era memorabilia and a host of working WWII-era aircraft. It’s a place that educates those too young to remember what the Second World War was really like, and — just as important — it serves as a place where veterans of all ages can commune in the name of preserving history.

Take a walk around the museum on any given day, and you’ll be met face-to-face with veterans, eager to share their stories. Some spent time as prisoners of war in foreign lands; others recall being drafted and shipped to wartorn countries, only to return home without the hero’s welcome they deserved.

Every story is important because society often forgets one simple truth: The United States of America is the greatest country on earth. No other country affords the same freedom of speech, the same choices and opportunities.

Every single American owes the men and women who served a sincere thank-you.

So, the next time you find yourself with a few free hours, stop by the Southern Heritage Air Foundation Museum. Thank a veteran, and maybe you’ll learn a thing or two.