July 23, 2021

William H. “Red” Fuller

William H. “Red” Fuller went to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, July 22 at CMMC in Jackson. He was born May 16, 1936 in Vicksburg to Florence Haver and Patrick Quinn Fuller. 

He was a lifelong resident of Vicksburg and began his career working as a tool and die maker at Westinghouse, before becoming the General Manager at Sigmaform Corporation in Vicksburg. He held similar positions at several local industries in Vicksburg, including McGraw Edition, Raychem, Rouse Rubber, Hebler Corporation and the City of Vicksburg, serving as an inspector.

He was a member of the National Guard, Vicksburg Branch. Red was the owner of both the Admiral, Imperial and Provincial Garden Apartments before retiring in May of 2018. Red was an avid duck hunter and spent much of his time in pursuit of the perfect duck hunt. Many friends and family accompanied him over the years in his pursuit and share a lifetime of memories on the hunt with Red.

Red was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Stella Harris Fuller; three sisters, Margaret Bolls, Mary Leist and Bettie Davenport. He is survived by two daughters, Denise Dingler (Ray), Nancy Jones (Glen) and son, Rusty Fuller; two grandchildren, Christy Jones Pigg (Brad) and Glen Jones Jr. (Nicole); six great-grandchildren, Austin and Ricky Jones, Brittany, Rebecca, Kyla and Ainsley Pigg, all of Vicksburg.

The family would like to thank Dr. Calvin Masterson and the Mission Primary staff, Dr. Dave Dear, Dr. Eddie Boleware, Dr. Charles Marascalco and the Moosnee Hunting Club members, Jackie Brewer and the Promise Nursing staff.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, July 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Ave. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to their favorite charities in Red’s name. 

