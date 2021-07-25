expand
July 27, 2021

Letter to the Editor: Thank You from Cancer Action Network Volunteer

By Guest Columnist

Published 4:00 am Sunday, July 25, 2021

Cancer doesn’t stop for a pandemic. Every day, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) continues its lifesaving work to fight cancer through public policy. 

As one of nine siblings, seven of whom have had cancer, and as a five-diagnosis cancer survivor, I am currently in treatment for leukemia. This experience compelled me to become part of the ACS CAN team and further their lifesaving mission. Right now, due to COVID-related fundraising declines, that mission is being threatened like never before.

The good news is, there are generous organizations out there stepping up to help ACS CAN during this difficult time. I want to thank Mr. and Mrs. Latham at Carpet One, Mr. Jim  Peay at GO-FER Girls, Dr. Martin Chaney,  Ms. Clingan, Walnut Hills Restaurant and Victor Hoofman, Bosq & Bower Tree Service for sponsoring ACS CAN’s “Lights of Hope Across America” event to be held in September.

Thanks in part to these businesses’ generous support, hundreds of luminary bags will be displayed in Vicksburg and across Mississippi to honor cancer patients and survivors, and ACS CAN is armed with additional resources to advocate for cancer research funding, access to healthcare, and other priorities.

You can help us make a difference. If you or your business would like to help fund the fight against cancer, please contact me at pwcarter55@att.net or visit http://action.fightcancer.org/goto/PearlCarter to make a donation.

Sincerely, 

Pearl W. Carter

Volunteer ACT! Lead, 2nd Congressional District

ACS CAN

Vicksburg

