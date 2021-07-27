Joshua Caleb Sparks passed away on July 20 at the age of 25.

Caleb was born in Harrison, Ark. on July 19, 1996. Caleb had a heart of gold and was a man of empathy. He could always brighten the room with his contagious humor, no matter the situation. He was a well-grounded man who always protected and cared for others. He was loved by countless friends and family.

Caleb enjoyed playing the guitar, creating artwork and cooking in his free time. Caleb loved trying new things and seeking out adventure. In July 2021, Caleb completed his Certified Nursing Assistant Certification from Heavenly Hands LLC and preparing for his first job in the field. Concurrently, Caleb was attending as a student at Hinds Community College of Raymond to prepare for his Licensed Practical Nursing class.

He was most recently employed as a bartender and assistant manager at El Paso Mexican Grill and priorly at Mississippi Barbeque Company. Caleb had received his high school diploma from Saint Aloysius High School in 2014.

He is survived by his parents, Jennifer Leigh Vibelius Sparks and Gregory Layne Sparks, Sr.; his siblings John Alexander Sparks, Jessica Ann Sparks Kerr and Gregory Layne Sparks, II. He is also survived by his grandparents Dianna Arledge, Eddie Arledge, Mark Vibelius, Thomas Jolly and John Kendall, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, niece Paige Kerr and nephew Tanner Kerr.

He was especially close to his aunt, Amanda Vibelius, and cousin Gwen Fredericksen.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 30 at Glenwood Funeral Home officiated by Father P.J. Curley. Visitation will be from 7 until 9 p.m. Thursday. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

The honorary pallbearers are Rodney Jacob, Danny Whitaker, Adam Purdon and Anthony B. Smith, Jr.