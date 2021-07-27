expand
Ad Spot

July 27, 2021

Joshua Caleb Sparks

By Staff Reports

Published 2:38 pm Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Joshua Caleb Sparks passed away on July 20 at the age of 25.

Caleb was born in Harrison, Ark. on July 19, 1996. Caleb had a heart of gold and was a man of empathy. He could always brighten the room with his contagious humor, no matter the situation. He was a well-grounded man who always protected and cared for others. He was loved by countless friends and family.

Caleb enjoyed playing the guitar, creating artwork and cooking in his free time. Caleb loved trying new things and seeking out adventure. In July 2021, Caleb completed his Certified Nursing Assistant Certification from Heavenly Hands LLC and preparing for his first job in the field. Concurrently, Caleb was attending as a student at Hinds Community College of Raymond to prepare for his Licensed Practical Nursing class.

He was most recently employed as a bartender and assistant manager at El Paso Mexican Grill and priorly at Mississippi Barbeque Company. Caleb had received his high school diploma from Saint Aloysius High School in 2014.

He is survived by his parents, Jennifer Leigh Vibelius Sparks and Gregory Layne Sparks, Sr.; his siblings John Alexander Sparks, Jessica Ann Sparks Kerr and Gregory Layne Sparks, II. He is also survived by his grandparents Dianna Arledge, Eddie Arledge, Mark Vibelius, Thomas Jolly and John Kendall, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, niece Paige Kerr and nephew Tanner Kerr.

He was especially close to his aunt, Amanda Vibelius, and cousin Gwen Fredericksen.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 30 at Glenwood Funeral Home officiated by Father P.J. Curley.  Visitation will be from 7 until 9 p.m. Thursday.  Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

The honorary pallbearers are Rodney Jacob, Danny Whitaker, Adam Purdon and Anthony B. Smith, Jr.

More News

Jo Anne Wilson

Phil Kurry Pinnix

Joshua Caleb Sparks

John Herman Williams

Local

No fraud found in Vicksburg Warren School District’s loss of S&P bond rating

Business

Stars of the Small Screen: Lifetime movie filming in Vicksburg

Local

Mississippi Department of Public Safety requests a new building for the Vicksburg Driver’s License Office

COVID-19

Warren County Supervisors discuss vaccine requirements for county employees

Local

Wicker promotes Yazoo Backwater Pumps project at hearing

Local

Academy of Innovation welcoming Vicksburg-Warren County students to new building

Local

Journey for Hope team stays in Vicksburg as a stop on cross-country journey

Faith

Vicksburg teens lead vacation Bible school at St. Aloysius

Local

Outlook: Catfish Row exhibit tells Vicksburg’s merchant history

Crime

Vicksburg AT&T store subject to attempted robbery

Local

The Prosecution Speaks: District Attorney Ricky Smith Jr. on youth gun crime

COVID-19

Edney: 96% of physicians vaccinated for COVID and Mississippians should be, too

Local

Vicksburg activist and leader Ezell McDonald’s legacy lives on

Local

Phase two planning for Vicksburg animal shelter approved after dog attacked woman

News

Applications open Monday for Mississippi landowners to receive wild hog traps

COVID-19

Warren County schools planning to follow state guidelines regarding Delta variant

Local

Southern Heritage Air Foundation hosts annual luncheon

Local

KINGFISH: Waterview Casino and Hotel’s Event Center welcomes grammy nominee for first headliner of the year

Local

Two inducted into Waterways Experiment Station Gallery of Distinguished Employees

Local

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones paves the way for daughter and other young women in law enforcement

Local

Bear hit in Warren County on Tuesday; officials searching

Local

City approaching halfway mark with sewer repairs

Crime

Bolton pharmacist pleads guilty to multimillion-dollar healthcare fraud scheme

Local

Today is National Junk Food Day; celebrate with a Vicksburg favorite