July 27, 2021

Phil Kurry Pinnix

By Staff Reports

Published 2:42 pm Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Phil Kurry Pinnix died on Saturday, July 24, at the age of 76.

Phil was born in Columbus, Miss. to his parents, Reba and Hulon Pinnix, on June 29, 1945. Their family home was in Mathiston, Miss., where he was raised. He came to Vicksburg working for Fordice Construction Company, later working for Moss Construction and retired from Waring Oil Company.

Phil is survived by his wife, Bobbye Pinnix; two children, Chris Pinnix (Angie) and Amy Pinnix Massey (Steve); two step-children, Jesse Thomas and Debra Thomas and seven grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church at a date to be determined.

Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Lowe, Wayne Lewis, Jeff Roberts and Percy McCaa.

Memorials may be made to Hudspeth Regional Center, P. O. Box 127B, Whitfield, MS 39193 and First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 517, Port Gibson, MS 39150.

