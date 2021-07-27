expand
Ad Spot

July 27, 2021

The Lifetime movie "My Stolen Life" is filming in Vicksburg beginning this week. The B.B. Club, pictured, is one of several local filming locations. (Photo by Terri Cowart Frazier | The Vicksburg Post)

Stars of the Small Screen: Lifetime movie filming in Vicksburg

By Staff Reports

Published 1:20 pm Tuesday, July 27, 2021

A Lifetime movie, titled “My Stolen Life,” is filming beginning this week in Vicksburg.

The film centers around twin sisters who have endured a traumatic situation. One becomes a famous writer and the other is driven mad.

“My Stolen Life” features several Vicksburg landmarks — and some familiar local faces. According to Producer Liana Rae Perez, the crew has fallen in love with the River City.

“The film wasn’t originally set in Vicksburg, but we came here and didn’t want to try to make it look like it was set somewhere else,” Perez said. “We even had (Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones) play herself in a scene.”

Filming locations include the B.B. Club, Vicksburg’s riverfront murals and downtown area, Anchuca and the Belle of the Bends, among others.

“One of the characters even says, ‘Yeah, I’m staying at Anchuca,'” Perez said.

A big incentive for the film’s location, she said, was the number of incentives filmmakers can receive. Other networks are filming elsewhere in Mississippi, including Jackson and Natchez.

The film is directed and produced by Atlanta native Dylan Vox, and the 30-person production crew will be in town for the next two weeks.

More News

Lemonis signs contract extension with Mississippi State

No fraud found in Vicksburg Warren School District’s loss of S&P bond rating

Stars of the Small Screen: Lifetime movie filming in Vicksburg

Ruth Lee Parsons Neill Johnson

Local

No fraud found in Vicksburg Warren School District’s loss of S&P bond rating

Business

Stars of the Small Screen: Lifetime movie filming in Vicksburg

Local

Mississippi Department of Public Safety requests a new building for the Vicksburg Driver’s License Office

COVID-19

Warren County Supervisors discuss vaccine requirements for county employees

Local

Wicker promotes Yazoo Backwater Pumps project at hearing

Local

Academy of Innovation welcoming Vicksburg-Warren County students to new building

Local

Journey for Hope team stays in Vicksburg as a stop on cross-country journey

Faith

Vicksburg teens lead vacation Bible school at St. Aloysius

Local

Outlook: Catfish Row exhibit tells Vicksburg’s merchant history

Crime

Vicksburg AT&T store subject to attempted robbery

Local

The Prosecution Speaks: District Attorney Ricky Smith Jr. on youth gun crime

COVID-19

Edney: 96% of physicians vaccinated for COVID and Mississippians should be, too

Local

Vicksburg activist and leader Ezell McDonald’s legacy lives on

Local

Phase two planning for Vicksburg animal shelter approved after dog attacked woman

News

Applications open Monday for Mississippi landowners to receive wild hog traps

COVID-19

Warren County schools planning to follow state guidelines regarding Delta variant

Local

Southern Heritage Air Foundation hosts annual luncheon

Local

KINGFISH: Waterview Casino and Hotel’s Event Center welcomes grammy nominee for first headliner of the year

Local

Two inducted into Waterways Experiment Station Gallery of Distinguished Employees

Local

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones paves the way for daughter and other young women in law enforcement

Local

Bear hit in Warren County on Tuesday; officials searching

Local

City approaching halfway mark with sewer repairs

Crime

Bolton pharmacist pleads guilty to multimillion-dollar healthcare fraud scheme

Local

Today is National Junk Food Day; celebrate with a Vicksburg favorite