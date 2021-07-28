expand
Ad Spot

July 29, 2021

Judy Lynn Newman

By Staff Reports

Published 10:30 pm Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Judy Lynn Newman, 70 of Valley Park, Miss., died on Tuesday, July 27, at her home.
She was a graduate of Maben High School, attended Clark Junior College and Wood Junior College. She was a librarian in Oktibbeha County, owned and managed Christian Books and Music and worked at Family Medical Clinic and Trinity Pain Clinic.
Judy was a member of Valley Park Baptist Church where she taught Bible classes, served on various committees, served as a member of the Mississippi Baptist Convention Board and also served on numerous committees in the Sharkey-Issaquena Baptist Association. She was a member of the Auxiliary of Gideons International, where she served in various Camp offices and also served for several years as an officer on the Auxiliary State Officer Team and Leadership Team.

Services will be held at noon on Friday, July 30 at Valley Park Baptist Church in Valley Park with the Reverends Adrian Fairchild, Ken Rhodes, Ronald Purser and David Hamilton officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 29 at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Ave. in Vicksburg and also on Friday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the church. Burial will follow at Valley Park Cemetery under the direction of Fisher-Riles Funeral Home.

Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Newman; daughter, Nicole Collins (Jeff Collins) of Vicksburg; son, James C. Newman, Jr. of Valley Park; grandchildren, Anisten Newman of Vicksburg, Andrew Collins of Vicksburg, Jessica Fairchilds (Lance) of Flowood; sister, Wendy Cook and brother, David Hamilton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Winford and Annie Mae Hamilton; brothers, Charles and Tommy  Hamilton.

Pallbearers will be Nathan Hamilton, Tim Hamilton, Rodney Cook, Kaleb Fulgham, Benjamin Hamilton, Keven Hamilton and Ty Cook. Honorary pallbearers will be James G. Newman, Rodney Porter, Billy Whitten, Charles Kerr, Scotty Evans, Larry Whitten and members of The Gideons International.

Memorial donations may be made to the Gideons International of Vicksburg and Valley Park Baptist Church.

More News

Bulldog fans flock to see national championship trophy on its Vicksburg visit

Designer Patrick Kelly, born and raised in Vicksburg, to have exhibition at Catfish Row Museum

Nominate a Vicksburg restaurant for the Best Egg Dish Contest

Vicksburg Municipal Court holds second amnesty period

Local

Designer Patrick Kelly, born and raised in Vicksburg, to have exhibition at Catfish Row Museum

Local

Nominate a Vicksburg restaurant for the Best Egg Dish Contest

Local

Vicksburg Municipal Court holds second amnesty period

COVID-19

‘Absolutely worn out’: Spike in COVID-19 cases once again impacting Mississippi’s health care system

COVID-19

COVID-19 hospitalizations up in Warren County, hospital not at capacity

Local

City of Vicksburg to get Natural Resources Conservation Services grant for erosion work

Crime

Gun stolen from unlocked vehicle in Vicksburg Sunday morning

Crime

Vicksburg man arrested for drug possession on Tuesday morning

Crime

Vicksburg man reported for disturbance found in possession of narcotics, firearm

Crime

Convicted felon from Vicksburg arrested for possession of a stolen firearm

News

Pet of the Week: Chocolate Pit-Mix at the Vicksburg Animal Shelter

Local

Rolling on the River: Canoers make a stop in Vicksburg on their journey down the Mississippi River

Business

City of Vicksburg seeks grant for project to build entrepreneurship

Local

No fraud found in Vicksburg Warren School District’s loss of S&P bond rating

Business

Stars of the Small Screen: Lifetime movie filming in Vicksburg

Local

Mississippi Department of Public Safety requests a new building for the Vicksburg Driver’s License Office

COVID-19

Warren County Supervisors discuss vaccine requirements for county employees

Local

Wicker promotes Yazoo Backwater Pumps project at hearing

Local

Academy of Innovation welcoming Vicksburg-Warren County students to new building

Local

Journey for Hope team stays in Vicksburg as a stop on cross-country journey

Faith

Vicksburg teens lead vacation Bible school at St. Aloysius

Local

Outlook: Catfish Row exhibit tells Vicksburg’s merchant history

Crime

Vicksburg AT&T store subject to attempted robbery

Local

The Prosecution Speaks: District Attorney Ricky Smith Jr. on youth gun crime