Judy Lynn Newman

Services will be held at noon on Friday, July 30 at Valley Park Baptist Church in Valley Park with the Reverends Adrian Fairchild, Ken Rhodes, Ronald Purser and David Hamilton officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 29 at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Ave. in Vicksburg and also on Friday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the church. Burial will follow at Valley Park Cemetery under the direction of Fisher-Riles Funeral Home.

Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Newman; daughter, Nicole Collins (Jeff Collins) of Vicksburg; son, James C. Newman, Jr. of Valley Park; grandchildren, Anisten Newman of Vicksburg, Andrew Collins of Vicksburg, Jessica Fairchilds (Lance) of Flowood; sister, Wendy Cook and brother, David Hamilton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Winford and Annie Mae Hamilton; brothers, Charles and Tommy Hamilton.

Pallbearers will be Nathan Hamilton, Tim Hamilton, Rodney Cook, Kaleb Fulgham, Benjamin Hamilton, Keven Hamilton and Ty Cook. Honorary pallbearers will be James G. Newman, Rodney Porter, Billy Whitten, Charles Kerr, Scotty Evans, Larry Whitten and members of The Gideons International.

Memorial donations may be made to the Gideons International of Vicksburg and Valley Park Baptist Church.