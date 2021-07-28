Vicksburg man reported for disturbance found in possession of narcotics, firearm

Vicksburg police received complaints of a rolling disturbance on Interstate 20 on Sunday night, and as a result, stopped convicted felon Anthony Coleman’s vehicle.

Coleman, 56 of Vicksburg, was found to be in possession of marijuana, Ecstasy and a Glock .45 caliber handgun. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

His bond was set at $105,000 by Judge Angela Carpenter on Monday before being bound over to Warren County Grand Jury.