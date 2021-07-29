expand
July 29, 2021

Jo Ann Connors

Jo Ann Connors left this life peacefully July 26.
She was born in Santa Rita, N.M. on June 7, 1930 to Gordon and Audrey Wilson. She is survived by her daughters, Norma Urban (Stan) of Wilsal, Mont., Patricia Wines(Hank) of Edwards, Vaughn Tibbs (Steve) of Lincoln, Ill., Sandra Hagan of Pendelton, Ore., Russell Odle (Linda) of Emery, Utah and Dean Odle (Dawne) of Caldwell, Idaho; 19 grandchildren including granddaughter Kamace Priest (Stan) of Vicksburg and 42 great-grandchildren including Chelsa Hill (Lance) of St Charles, Mo. and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Crossway Church on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Vicksburg chapter.
Burial will be at the Sunset Cemetery in Wilcox, Ariz.

