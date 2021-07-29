expand
July 29, 2021

Nominate a Vicksburg restaurant for the Best Egg Dish Contest

By Olivia Mars

Published 2:08 pm Thursday, July 29, 2021

Do you have a favorite egg dish in Vicksburg that you think deserves recognition?

The Mississippi Egg Marketing Board and the Mississippi Hospitality & Restaurant Association have created a contest for Mississippi’s Best Egg Dish to help support local restaurants after the COVID-19 pandemic has hit many in the industry hard.

People can submit their favorite dish to the contest. To nominate readers need to enter their favorite restaurant, hometown, local chef and name of the egg dish on the menu. The winner will be decided based on how many votes the dish gets on social media. In order to boost votes, share #MSBestEggDish when sharing a photo of your local favorite egg dish on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram.

The restaurant with the winning dish will receive a 2021 Mississippi Best Egg Dish plaque, a $1,000 advertising campaign and bragging rights.

Vicksburg is home to many local restaurants — some of which serve brunch. To support local dining and decide what restaurant to submit for the contest, check out some of Vicksburg’s own egg dishes at various restaurants. A few of the restaurants in Vicksburg that serve egg dishes include Anchuca, Bohemia Cafe & Bakery, Main Street Market Cafe, The Tomato Place and Walnut Hills Restaurant.

Nominations can be made at this link. The contest is open now and ends September 30.

