July 29, 2021

Sonia Hibou Nosser

By Staff Reports

Published 10:39 am Thursday, July 29, 2021

Sonia Hibou “Twalla” Nosser went to her heavenly home on Monday, July 26, while residing in Jonesboro, Ark. She was 83 years of age.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Vicksburg. Those who wish to attend are encouraged to join the procession departing Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Ave., at 9:30 a.m.  A meal and celebration of life will be hosted at 2615 Confederate Ave. following the service.

Sonia is survived by her four children, sons Charles C. Nosser and his wife Sylvia of Denver, Colo., Carl C. Nosser of VicksburgJ. Mike Nosser and his wife Cassandra of Jonesboro and daughter Sonia Leigh Portwood of San Francisco, Calif.; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in passing by her husband, John M. “Johnny” Nosser, birth mother Martha J. Michael, adoptive parents Charles J. and M. Catherine Hibou, sisters Dorothy P. Alleman, Jean P. Guercio and Faye P. Marcello, and brother Robert E. Phillips.

Sonia was a homemaker as well as a talented artist. She spent her spare time painting, sewing, gardening and practicing her skills as a decadent cook. She studied voice at the University of Southern Mississippi and was recognized in the community for singing soprano beautifully. She shared a mutual affection for all animals, especially her beloved puppy dogs. Her primary love language was acts of service — a gift she exercised exceptionally well.

Above all, Sonia was fervent about her relationship with Jesus. She studied His Word diligently, praised Him passionately and talked with Him regularly. Her prayers have helped to establish a spiritual legacy that has and will continue to reach multiple generations.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.

