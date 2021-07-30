expand
Ad Spot

July 31, 2021

Oklahoma wide receiver David Ugwoegbu (2) catches a pass against Texas' Ryan Bujcevski (8) during their rivalry game last season. The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to allow both Oklahoma and Texas to join the league in 2025. (Oklahoma University Athletics)

Texas, Oklahoma will join the SEC in 2025

By The Associated Press

Published 12:59 pm Friday, July 30, 2021

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma and Texas accepted invitations to join the Southeastern Conference in July 2025 on Friday, worried that their storied athletic programs were in danger of losing ground if they stayed in the Big 12.

A whirlwind week of official moves — after who knows exactly how long the schools worked behind the scenes — came to a conclusion when regents at both Texas and Oklahoma unanimously jumped at the chance to join the SEC.

“After thorough consideration and study it became obvious that standing pat would be falling behind,” Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione said.

The SEC, already the strongest football conference in the country, welcomed its newest members, who arrive with 10 national championships between them as determined by The Associated Press.

“The SEC has already established itself as the premier conference in collegiate athletics, and the addition of these two tradition-rich programs will make for an even more competitive league in all sports,” Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said in a statement.

News broke of discussions between Texas and Oklahoma and the SEC last week. The schools and conference remained silent on the matter until this week.

On Monday, Texas and Oklahoma informed the Big 12 they would not be extending a media rights agreement with the conference after it expires in 2025.

On Tuesday, the schools applied for SEC membership.

On Thursday, the SEC presidents voted to extend invitations, and Friday it was a done deal.

“This is a move for stability and preservation and propagation,” Oklahoma President Joe Harroz said. “We believe this move is not just best for OU, we believe this move is best for our state.”

For now, the arrival of the Longhorns and Sooners in the SEC is four years out. Texas and Oklahoma are bound to the Big 12 and its other eight members by a grant of media rights that runs through the 2024-25 school year, concurrent with the conference’s television contracts.

“I want to just reiterate that we will be in the Big 12 for the foreseeable future,” Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte told his board.

The future of the Big 12 without its two strongest programs, in football and many other sports, is unknown. Earlier this week, Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said “like many others, we will use the next four years to fully assess what the landscape will look like in 2025 and beyond.”

“The remaining eight institutions will work together in a collaborative manner to thoughtfully and strategically position the Big 12 Conference for continued success, both athletically and academically, long into the future,” he said.

None of that is likely to stop Texas and Oklahoma from trying to leave earlier than 2025 despite facing tens of millions of dollars in buyouts and potential legal headaches. After all, a windfall awaits in their new conference.
Even before adding Texas and Oklahoma, the SEC was projected to distribute $67 million to each of its current 14 members starting in 2024 when a new deal with ESPN kicks in.

Del Conte and UT President Jay Hartzell met by teleconference with the board, which quickly signed off.

“Collegiate athletics is changing rapidly, whether any of us wants it to or not,” Hartzell said. “We recognize that we must be willing to make changes with our eyes on the future. In a world of uncertainty and change, it is incumbent upon on us as leaders to protect and enhance our athletic program and university.”

The last time the Big 12 was reconfigured by conference realignment, Texas and Oklahoma stayed put but Nebraska, Texas A&M, Colorado and Missouri moved and TCU and West Virginia were added in the early 2010s.

With Texas and Oklahoma driving the value, the Big 12 landed television contracts with ESPN and Fox worth billions and settled in as a Power Five conference.

“What has changed between 2012 and today?” Harroz said. “The answer is everything.”
Harroz said it became apparent the Big 12 would be “last in line” for television networks among the power conferences when it came to landing a new TV deal.

“Being last in line has consequences,” Harroz said. “You’ve heard conversation from (Castiglione) talking about not enjoying 11 a.m. kickoffs. Our fans talk about that. It also matters to student-athletes. When those who go before you, in terms of negotiations for 2025 and beyond, if those premiere slots are already taken up, it impacts things in a material way. It translates into disadvantages in recruiting the top talent, disadvantages for our student-athletes and a detriment to the fan experience.”

More News

Bonds set for two sex offenders arrested in Warren County

Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest ‘sexually violent predator’

Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest Vicksburg resident for sexual battery of a child

Texas, Oklahoma will join the SEC in 2025

Crime

Bonds set for two sex offenders arrested in Warren County

Crime

Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest ‘sexually violent predator’

Crime

Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest Vicksburg resident for sexual battery of a child

Local

Vicksburg under excessive heat warning through the weekend

Local

Vicksburg advocates respond to Mississippi’s bid to overturn Roe v. Wade in Supreme Court

COVID-19

Vicksburg Warren School District’s quarantine policy explained

COVID-19

Shealy: No mask requirement for Vicksburg Warren School District, vaccines strongly encouraged.

Local

Designer Patrick Kelly, born and raised in Vicksburg, to have exhibition at Catfish Row Museum

Local

Nominate a Vicksburg restaurant for the Best Egg Dish Contest

Local

Vicksburg Municipal Court holds second amnesty period

COVID-19

‘Absolutely worn out’: Spike in COVID-19 cases once again impacting Mississippi’s health care system

COVID-19

COVID-19 hospitalizations up in Warren County, hospital not at capacity

Local

City of Vicksburg to get Natural Resources Conservation Services grant for erosion work

Crime

Gun stolen from unlocked vehicle in Vicksburg Sunday morning

Crime

Vicksburg man arrested for drug possession on Tuesday morning

Crime

Vicksburg man reported for disturbance found in possession of narcotics, firearm

Crime

Convicted felon from Vicksburg arrested for possession of a stolen firearm

News

Pet of the Week: Chocolate Pit-Mix at the Vicksburg Animal Shelter

Local

Rolling on the River: Canoers make a stop in Vicksburg on their journey down the Mississippi River

Business

City of Vicksburg seeks grant for project to build entrepreneurship

Local

No fraud found in Vicksburg Warren School District’s loss of S&P bond rating

Business

Stars of the Small Screen: Lifetime movie filming in Vicksburg

Local

Mississippi Department of Public Safety requests a new building for the Vicksburg Driver’s License Office

COVID-19

Warren County Supervisors discuss vaccine requirements for county employees