Vicksburg Warren School District revises COVID-19 recommendations

After receiving revised COVID-19 recommendations from the Mississippi State Department of Health, the Vicksburg Warren School District has altered its back-to-school plan.

“The MSDH on Friday removed the quarantine two-day testing option for unvaccinated students and staff,” VWSD director of communications Christi Kilroy said.

Now, non-vaccinated students and staff will have seven, 10 and 14-day quarantine options if they have been in close contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.

In keeping with the MSDH regulations, prior to the July 30 revision, the original plan approved by the VWSD Board of Trustees gave non-vaccinated students and staff a seven-day-plus test option.

This option was to allow individuals who had no symptoms for seven days and had a negative test result with any form of molecular-based testing collected on days five, six or seven of the quarantine period to return to school.

This option is no longer valid, however, the remaining two options will remain the same:

10-day option: Quarantine can end after 10 days if the individual has no symptoms during the entire 10-day period, or

14-day option: Students, teachers and staff who are not fully vaccinated and are identified as close contacts to someone with COVID-19 should be in quarantine for a full 14 days.

Kilroy said the District would continue to “match” the recommendations of the MSDH, Center for Disease Control and the Mississippi Department of Education.

“The District will remain committed to the safety and well-being of all its students and staff,” Kilroy said.

Following recommendations from the MSDH and MDOE, VWSD strongly recommends all individuals age 12 and older be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and that students, teachers, staff and visitors wear a mask fully covering both their mouth and nose while indoors.

The District’s full Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Service Plan for the 2021-22 school year plan has been updated online and can be viewed at www.vwsd.org/reopen2021.

