August 4, 2021

Free COVID-19 vaccine site coming to Waterview Casino Vicksburg

By Anna Guizerix

Published 9:41 am Tuesday, August 3, 2021

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will host a free pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Vicksburg next week.

The event will take place on Aug. 9 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Waterview Casino and Hotel, located at 3990 Washington St.

“As an incentive, those who get the vaccine will be entered into a drawing for $100 with 10 winners, and there will be a separate drawing for team members as well,” said Rose Wilson, who works with human resources at Waterview. “It’s not all about what the community can do for us; sometimes, it’s about what we can do for the community.”

The winners will be posted the following day on Waterview’s Facebook page.

Anyone 12 years and older is eligible for vaccination. The Pfizer two-dose vaccine, and Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine (for those 18 and over) will be available. No documentation or identification is required. Second vaccine doses will be available in the area three weeks later.

No appointments are necessary. Those needing a vaccine can drop by, or make an appointment at https://covidvaccine.umc.edu.

