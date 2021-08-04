expand
August 5, 2021

City of Vicksburg removes physical agility requirements for experienced officers, firefighters

By John Surratt

Published 4:30 pm Wednesday, August 4, 2021

The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen has made it easier for police officers working for other departments to join the Vicksburg Police Department.

The board Monday amended the city’s Civil Service regulations, waiving the physical agility test for experienced and/or certified officers and firefighters joining either department.

Police Chief Penny Jones requested the waiver.

Jones said an officer making a lateral transfer, that is, moving from one department to a similar position with Vicksburg, “is working right now. … They are already on the job so there’s no need for them to come back here and take a PT test when they’re asked to work every day.

“I think it puts more boots on the ground and gets us going,” she said. 

“I would love to bring in officers especially with knowledge and experience,” Jones said after the meeting.

She said she has received applications from some officers presently working at other departments with 10 to 15 years’ experience.

“So we’re bringing in knowledge to our department,” she said. “Our department is kind of young now, so we would really love to get some guys here with experience; some who really want to train some of our younger officers. We’re going to give them the training to help train.”

Jones said she has a list of more than 10 people she is considering hiring who are now undergoing background checks.

“I have several roles that are trying to come, whether it be full-time or part-time. I would love to get 100 officers but we’ll have to see what we can be budgeted for. I am going to try to get it (numbers) to have at least 12 to 15 officers on each shift,” she said.

