expand
Ad Spot

August 5, 2021

Margaret Hennington Mitchell

By Staff Reports

Published 1:32 pm Thursday, August 5, 2021

Margaret Hennington Mitchell, 89 of Utica, Miss., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 5, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, Miss.

Margaret was born Nov. 28, 1931, in Pattison, Miss., to Walter and Katie Hennington, the oldest of five remaining children (an older sister died at 2). She is preceded in death by all of her siblings, Hazel Hanner of Metairie, La.; Bobbie Dillon of Vicksburg; Walter Hennington of Utica; Shirley Gallier of Bryan, Texas.

Margaret married Gerald Britton Mitchell, Sr., in Vicksburg on Oct. 10, 1952. His work took them to England where they lived for two years, returning to Louisiana and Texas in 1956, settling in the Utica area in 1974. He passed in February 1995. She completed Registered Nursing training at Mercy Hospital, Vicksburg, in October 1952, and continued nursing education courses at the University of Texas, Arlington.

She held several hospital positions, including Vicksburg Hospital, and in 1975, joined the Mississippi State Department of Health as public health manager in Port Gibson, Miss., from which she retired in 1998. She was active in Midway Church of Christ, Utica, for several years.

She is survived by her daughter Gerawyn Marie Mitchell, Carrollton, Texas;  sons Gerald Britton Mitchell, Jr., and Mark Alan Mitchell and wife Lori, both of Utica; and  Michael Brian Mitchell and wife Jona, of Raymond; grandchildren: Kelly Mitchell (and daughters Elizabeth, Carly, Rylee), Crystal Martin (and husband Allan, son Kade), Rebecca Pickle (and husband Charlie, sons Austin and Connor), Amber Mitchell, Nick Mitchell (and wife Emily, sons Levi, Troy); several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, including Connie Montgomery (Vicksburg), Doris Kester (Asheville, N.C.), Robin Ellender (Houston, Texas) and Suzie Lambert (Folsom, La.).

A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, at Glenwood Funeral Home in Vicksburg. A graveside service will be held at Wintergreen Cemetery, Port Gibson. Rev. Donnie Cain will officiate the service.

Pallbearers include Lamar Currie, Dave Ellison, Steve Montgomery, Nick Mitchell, Conner Pickle and Austin Adcock.

More News

Mississippi’s Olympians have mixed results in Tokyo

Warren County residents have a new tool to help navigate Justice Court System

Margaret Hennington Mitchell

Doris C. Lyons

Local

Warren County residents have a new tool to help navigate Justice Court System

Local

City of Vicksburg seeking state road and bridge funds for Hatcher Bayou bridge

Business

Tyson Foods becomes first plant in Vicksburg to require vaccinations for employees

Crime

Rolling Fork man charged with arson a second time

BREAKING NEWS

Vicksburg mayor sets mask mandate for city employees

Local

City of Vicksburg removes physical agility requirements for experienced officers, firefighters

Local

Sheriff’s office investigating vehicle fire at Warren County Courthouse

Local

MSU, ERDC partner on $7.8 million research project to advance military engineering

COVID-19

Most COVID-19 vaccination rates above 90% for Vicksburg nursing home employees

Local

‘Up the Ante’: Vicksburg Alderman Mayfield says city going to get tougher on derelict properties

COVID-19

Free COVID-19 vaccine site coming to Waterview Casino Vicksburg

COVID-19

Vicksburg Warren School District revises COVID-19 recommendations

Local

City of Vicksburg to put names of people owing back fines online

BREAKING NEWS

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. tests positive for COVID-19

Local

South Park Elementary receives national recognition

Downtown Vicksburg

Outlook: Lifetime movie filmed in Vicksburg highlights town, its people

Faith

Windows from historic Vicksburg Jewish temple up for auction

Local

Vicksburg’s Natalie Harris to study abroad in Korea with funds from Warren County’s FunD Fest

Crime

Bonds set for two sex offenders arrested in Warren County

Crime

Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest ‘sexually violent predator’

Crime

Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest Vicksburg resident for sexual battery of a child

Local

Vicksburg under excessive heat warning through the weekend

Local

Vicksburg advocates respond to Mississippi’s bid to overturn Roe v. Wade in Supreme Court

COVID-19

Vicksburg Warren School District’s quarantine policy explained