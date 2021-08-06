expand
August 6, 2021

Vicksburg man arrested for rape of 16-year-old child

By Anna Guizerix

Published 5:54 pm Friday, August 6, 2021

Vicksburg man is being held without bond in the Warren County Jail charged with the rape of a child under the age of 16.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said County Judge Marcie Southerland denied bond for Anthony William Qualls, 21 of Vicksburg, at an initial appearance Friday in County Court.

The sheriff said the arrest is the result of an investigation into information received on April 25 from a local medical clinic that a child under 16 had been raped. The investigation by Sgt. Stacy Rollinson and detective Zach Primeaux resulted in a warrant being issued for Qualls, who was arrested about 3 a.m. Thursday at a traffic stop by Vicksburg police after the warrant was revealed during a records check.

Police officers later turned Qualls over to sheriff’s deputies.

Pace declined to give further information on the case, citing the ongoing investigation.

Qualls was previously arrested in 2018 at 19 years old. He was held on a $750,000 bond and charged with shooting three people.

