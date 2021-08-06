Vicksburg man injured in wreck, passenger killed

RAPIDES PARISH, La. – A Vicksburg man was injured and the passenger in his car was killed Thursday in a two-car wreck at the intersection of La. 496 and North Bayou Rapides Road, according to information from Louisiana State Police Troop E.

The accident occurred about 11:30 a.m. Thursday. According to State Police reports, a 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by William James Powers, 57, of Vicksburg, was southbound on North Bayou Rapides Road. As he approached the intersection of La. 496, he failed to stop at the stop sign, entered the intersection and was struck by an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck. Brian K. Ambrose, 59, of Montgomery, La., the passenger in Powers’ truck, was killed in the wreck.