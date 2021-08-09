expand
Ad Spot

August 10, 2021

Kaisen Buck

By Staff Reports

Published 4:33 pm Monday, August 9, 2021

A graveside service has been scheduled for baby Kaisen Buck Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Baby Land at 11 a.m.

Kaisen survivors include his mother, Kiera Buck; his father, Walter Stewart III; maternal grandmother, Shennette Buck; paternal grandparents, Lille Blend and Walter Stewart; two siblings, Chance Stewart and Maddie Stewart and a host of other family members.

Kaisen Buck transitioned at Merit Health on July 15. Services are being provided by C.J. Williams Mortuary Services.

More News

Kaisen Buck

Marie Myles

Warren County man accused in sex crime dies at home

William Felton Rouse

Local

Warren County man accused in sex crime dies at home

BREAKING NEWS

Vicksburg Mayor Flaggs returns to work after self-imposed quarantine

Faith

Backpack blessings give Vicksburg children spiritual support

Local

Outlook: Vicksburg-Warren Schools get much-needed updates

Local

Vicksburg private schools prepare for return to classroom

Local

ESSER funds provide nurses for each school in Vicksburg Warren School District

Crime

Changing the narrative: Vicksburg police chief, shooting victim’s mother speak on youth gun violence

Crime

Vicksburg man arrested for rape of 16-year-old child

Crime

Vicksburg woman accused in sexual battery of juvenile

Local

Vicksburg Municipal Airport master plan, report sent to FAA

Local

Academy of Innovation students celebrate first day in new building

Crime

Vicksburg Police Department issues warrant for murder of Karl Michael Singleton

Local

Vicksburg water treatment plant named best in Mississippi, Alabama

Crime

Vicksburg man injured in wreck, passenger killed

Local

Warren County residents have a new tool to help navigate Justice Court System

Local

City of Vicksburg seeking state road and bridge funds for Hatcher Bayou bridge

Business

Tyson Foods becomes first plant in Vicksburg to require vaccinations for employees

Crime

Rolling Fork man charged with arson a second time

BREAKING NEWS

Vicksburg mayor sets mask mandate for city employees

Local

City of Vicksburg removes physical agility requirements for experienced officers, firefighters

Local

Sheriff’s office investigating vehicle fire at Warren County Courthouse

Local

MSU, ERDC partner on $7.8 million research project to advance military engineering

COVID-19

Most COVID-19 vaccination rates above 90% for Vicksburg nursing home employees

Local

‘Up the Ante’: Vicksburg Alderman Mayfield says city going to get tougher on derelict properties