August 10, 2021

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. sits behind his desk, marking his return to work one week after announcing he tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo submitted)

Vicksburg Mayor Flaggs returns to work after self-imposed quarantine

By John Surratt

Published 12:45 pm Monday, August 9, 2021

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. returned to work Monday following a weeklong isolation after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

“I feel great; I will be going to my office at 10 o’clock,” Flaggs said Monday morning. “I did my exercises this morning and I feel good.”

The mayor said he will be rearranging his schedule and will be at Tuesday’s meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

Flaggs said on Aug. 2 he tested positive for COVID-19 and would be in isolation, adding he would return to work Monday.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends an end to quarantine between seven to 10 days after a positive test if the person in question has a negative COVID test and no fever for two days.

Flaggs said he did not talk to his physician about returning to work and has a doctor’s appointment Tuesday where he will take another COVID test. He did not specify whether he would return to quarantine if a retest result was positive.

After announcing the positive test August 2, Flaggs had been in quarantine for seven days.

“I’m wearing a mask, just like the other employees,” he said. “I’m back at work.”

He added he will take the vaccine but was told by his doctor’s office he will have to wait 90 days before he can take the first shot.

“I intend to take both shots and a third, if necessary,” he said.

According to Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Katie Taylor, the CDC recommends not repeating testing on previous positives for 90 days (unless the infected person develops new symptoms).

“The CDC also does not recommend repeat testing in order to end isolation,” Taylor said. “Cases should isolate for at least 10 days (and at least 24 hours fever free).”

According to the CDC: “For all others who are not severely ill or severely immunocompromised, a test-based strategy is not recommended, and isolation and precautions should be maintained for at least 10 days.”

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

