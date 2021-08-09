expand
August 10, 2021

Warren County man accused in sex crime dies at home

By John Surratt

Published 4:11 pm Monday, August 9, 2021

Marshall Smith, 81, who was accused of having sex with a juvenile, died Monday at his home on Hoxie Road, Deputy Warren County Coroner Ron Regan said.

Regan said he received a call about 8:05 a.m. Monday and pronounced Smith dead at Smith’s home. The body was sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for an autopsy, which is the standard procedure, he said.

“I saw nothing outwardly suspicious and he had some underlying health problems,” Regan said.

Smith was arrested July 29 on a charge of one count of sexual battery of a child under the age of 16. He was out of jail on a $10,000 bond.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author

