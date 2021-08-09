William Felton Rouse

William “Bill” Felton Rouse, 83 of Vicksburg, passed away at UMMC on Wednesday, Aug. 4, surrounded by his family.

Bill was born on Dec. 21, 1937, in Hattiesburg to Lawrence Harrison and Ora Odell Weathers Rouse. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1956 and was honorably discharged in 1962, attaining the rank of Sergeant. He also served in the Army National Guard of Louisiana where he attained the rank of Staff Sergeant.

He met the love of his life, Carolyn Louise Findley, in Hattiesburg, and they were married in 1959. As newlyweds, they moved to New Orleans and eventually settled in Vicksburg where Bill worked in finance and auto sales. He was very proud of his service in the U.S. Armed Forces, and always wore his U.S. Marine Corps cap when he went out.

He was a devoted family man who loved talking about his kids and grandkids, and was happiest when he was doing something for others. He truly exemplified and lived by the Marine Corps slogan “Semper Fi,” meaning “Always Faithful,” and is loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Carolyn, his son, Steve Rouse and his brothers Douglas Wesley Rouse, Sr. and Larry Harrison Rouse. He is survived by his daughter Debbie Green (Greg); son Scott (Tara); grandchildren Sarah Myers (Bradley), Chloe Armstrong (Derek), Kristen Green and Chris Green; and great-grandchildren Hollis and Findley Myers.

A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, at Glenwood Funeral Home in Vicksburg. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Jamie DeRossette, Jeff Peltz, Lance Rouse, Matt Rouse, Michael Byers, Keith Byers, Josh Price and Jesse Price. Honorary pallbearers are Chris Green, Bradley Myers, Derek Armstrong, Nathan McNair, Brad Swain, Bruce Price and Jimmy Fowler.