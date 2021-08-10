expand
August 10, 2021

Derrick Leroy Nicholson

By Staff Reports

Published 4:50 pm Tuesday, August 10, 2021

A graveside service will be held for Derrick (Ricky) Leroy Nicholson on Saturday, Aug. 14, at 2 p.m. at McCaa Cemetery, Lorman Miss.

Derrick will lie in repose on Aug. 13,  from 1 to 6 p.m. at C J Williams Mortuary Services, with the family being present from 5 to 6 p.m.

Ricky received his education from Vicksburg Warren School District. He later continued his education
and became a certified plumber and then a logger.

Derrick leaves to cherish his memory his wife, LaQueecha Nicholson; three children Derineisha
Nicholson, Keyonna Goods and Jabias West; his mother, Marilyn Moore and his father, Allen Nicholson Sr. Derrick also leaves seven siblings and a host of family and friends.

Nicholson transitioned in Texarkana, Texas on Aug. 3 at the age of 53.

