expand
Ad Spot

August 10, 2021

Man faces assault charges in Halls Ferry shooting

By John Surratt

Published 9:17 pm Tuesday, August 10, 2021

A Warren County man faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after his arrest Tuesday night following a shooting incident on Halls Ferry Road.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said Jason Hendrix, 43, who gave a Halls Ferry address, was being held without bail in the Warren County Jail pending an initial appearance in justice court. Hendrix is accused of shooting at two teenagers, wounding one and damaging the car they were in. The shots that wounded the teen and damaged the car came from a shotgun.

The wounded teen was outside the car when he was hit. He was treated and released from Merit Health River Region, Pace said.

According to Sheriff’s Office reports, deputies responding to a call of shots fired in the 6600 block of Halls Ferry Road arrived to find the teenage boys sitting in a car and one of the youths was wounded in the back. The car they were in was also damaged by gunshots.

Deputies later arrested Hendrix while he was walking on Nine Mile Cutoff Road about one mile from his home where the shooting occurred. He was carrying a shotgun.

The case remains under investigation.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Man faces assault charges in Halls Ferry shooting

One in custody, one wounded in shooting in Warren County

Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies respond to teen shot in leg on Hall’s Ferry Road

Vicksburg Mayor Flaggs says he had COVID-19 symptoms in late July

Crime

Man faces assault charges in Halls Ferry shooting

Crime

One in custody, one wounded in shooting in Warren County

BREAKING NEWS

Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies respond to teen shot in leg on Hall’s Ferry Road

COVID-19

Vicksburg Mayor Flaggs says he had COVID-19 symptoms in late July

COVID-19

Warren County Supervisors discuss masks, vaccines due to surge in COVID cases

Local

Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library giving out free comic books this weekend

Local

Mississippi corrections commissioner discusses seminary plan with Vicksburg Rotarians

COVID-19

No ICU beds left in Mississippi — including Warren County

Local

Photo Gallery: Center For Pregnancy Choices hosts Run Baby Run 5K for Life in Vicksburg

Local

Warren County man accused in sex crime dies at home

BREAKING NEWS

Vicksburg Mayor Flaggs returns to work after self-imposed quarantine

Faith

Backpack blessings give Vicksburg children spiritual support

Local

Outlook: Vicksburg-Warren Schools get much-needed updates

Local

Vicksburg private schools prepare for return to classroom

Local

ESSER funds provide nurses for each school in Vicksburg Warren School District

Crime

Changing the narrative: Vicksburg police chief, shooting victim’s mother speak on youth gun violence

Crime

Vicksburg man arrested for rape of 16-year-old child

Crime

Vicksburg woman accused in sexual battery of juvenile

Local

Vicksburg Municipal Airport master plan, report sent to FAA

Local

Academy of Innovation students celebrate first day in new building

Crime

Vicksburg Police Department issues warrant for murder of Karl Michael Singleton

Local

Vicksburg water treatment plant named best in Mississippi, Alabama

Crime

Vicksburg man injured in wreck, passenger killed

Local

Warren County residents have a new tool to help navigate Justice Court System