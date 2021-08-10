expand
August 10, 2021

Photo Gallery: Center For Pregnancy Choices hosts Run Baby Run 5K for Life in Vicksburg

By Anna Guizerix

Published 9:57 am Tuesday, August 10, 2021

The Center for Pregnancy Choices hosted its first-annual Run Baby Run 5K for Life event on Saturday morning. The course wound through downtown Vicksburg, where more than 100 participants walked and ran to the finish line.

Overall walk winners were: Steve Pranger in 33 minutes and 37 seconds, and Elizabeth Joyner in 36:07.

Overall winners for the 5K run were Jackson Breedlove in 20:26 for the men and Kelsey Comer in 25:44 for the women’s division.

For a complete list of winners, click here.

