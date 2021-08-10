Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library giving out free comic books this weekend

The Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library is celebrating Free Comic Book Day by providing comic books for readers of all ages on Aug. 14.

Katrina Stokes, director at the library, said there has been a large circulation of the graphic novel section since it was established in 2016 after a grant was given to purchase the books. The section contains a wide variety of comics, from superhero to non-fiction books.

“By providing free comics, the library hopes to reach the children who are unaware we have a graphic novel section for them to check out,” Stokes said. “Additionally, we have reading and information materials to aid them in school.”

The free comic books that will be given out are courtesy of Diamond Comics Distributors. Books appropriate for children and teens will be available, as well as comics for adults. The books will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. The distribution will take place Saturday starting at 9 a.m. and run until 4:45 p.m.

In addition to free comics, the library will be hosting other virtual events and activities on Aug. 14. The activities will require registration and, in some cases, a parent or legal guardian’s signature. The library asks those interested to watch their social media for further information on the events and how to sign up.

“We want the community to see what the public library has to offer them,” Stokes said. “The library offers access to public computers, document services, digital services, storytime and more.”