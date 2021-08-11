expand
Ad Spot

August 12, 2021

Henry “Kevin” Love

By Staff Reports

Published 8:52 am Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Coronavirus is real and on Sunday morning, Aug. 8, it claimed the life of beloved Henry “Kevin” Love.
He was born Oct. 31, 1968, in Vicksburg, the fifth of seven children of Dr. Kimble and Anne Love. At an early age, it was obvious he would succeed in all sports which he so loved. By the age of six years, Kevin so excelled in his sport of tennis adults would ask him to play. The Love family moved to Hattiesburg in 1982, and Kevin immediately continued participating in many sports. Kevin was a true sportsman, loving hunting, fishing, and keeping up with every sport in his adulthood.
He was as competitive and aggressive on the baseball diamond or the football field as anyone could be, but in life, he was a gentle giant. He was loved by all for his quick wit, wonderful sense of humor and as one of his childhood friends, Jay Hopson, said, “Kevin was always an encourager.” He lit any place he appeared with his engaging smile. His love for his family and friends was beyond words.
His proudest moments were the births of his two precious daughters.
Kevin graduated from Hattiesburg High School and attended the University of Southern Mississippi, where he was a Dean’s List scholar and a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. For a number of years, he was a pharmaceutical representative and later joined his brothers in operating Seasoned With Love Catering. Kevin was a lifetime Presbyterian and a member of First Presbyterian Church in Hattiesburg.
Kevin was a beloved son, brother, father, uncle and friend to many.
He was predeceased by his father, Dr. Kimble Love.
Survivors include his mother, Anne Love, his daughters, Aley and Rayanne Love, his siblings, Kimble Love, Jr. (Betty), Keaton Love (Margaret), Kerry Love Davis (Richard), Kelly Love Jones (Clay), Kana Love Cochran (Rob), Kylan Love (Shannon), 11 nieces and nephews, two aunts, two uncles and a host of dear cousins. Also left to cherish Kevin’s memory is his “chosen extended family” member, Becky Wilson, whom he adored, and she him.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 9:30 a..m. at Highland Cemetery in Hattiesburg. Social distancing will be practiced.
Memorials may be directed to Miracle City Global, a Christian ministry led by Kimble and Betty Love.
Miracle City Global
P. O. Box 8097
Laurel, MS 39441

More News

GUIZERIX: Rules for thee, but do the rules matter anymore?

Vicksburg mayor announces 14-day mask mandate, emergency order

Larry Darnell Lacey

Luvinia Johnson

BREAKING NEWS

Vicksburg mayor announces 14-day mask mandate, emergency order

Crime

Warren County man receives $2 million bond after shooting incident involving two teenagers

Business

Vicksburg YMCA hosting a ribbon-cutting for new expansion

Crime

Man faces assault charges in Halls Ferry shooting

Crime

One in custody, one wounded in shooting in Warren County

BREAKING NEWS

Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies respond to teen shot in leg on Hall’s Ferry Road

COVID-19

Vicksburg Mayor Flaggs says he had COVID-19 symptoms in late July

COVID-19

Warren County Supervisors discuss masks, vaccines due to surge in COVID cases

Local

Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library giving out free comic books this weekend

Local

Mississippi corrections commissioner discusses seminary plan with Vicksburg Rotarians

COVID-19

No ICU beds left in Mississippi — including Warren County

Local

Photo Gallery: Center For Pregnancy Choices hosts Run Baby Run 5K for Life in Vicksburg

Local

Warren County man accused in sex crime dies at home

BREAKING NEWS

Vicksburg Mayor Flaggs returns to work after self-imposed quarantine

Faith

Backpack blessings give Vicksburg children spiritual support

Local

Outlook: Vicksburg-Warren Schools get much-needed updates

Local

Vicksburg private schools prepare for return to classroom

Local

ESSER funds provide nurses for each school in Vicksburg Warren School District

Crime

Changing the narrative: Vicksburg police chief, shooting victim’s mother speak on youth gun violence

Crime

Vicksburg man arrested for rape of 16-year-old child

Crime

Vicksburg woman accused in sexual battery of juvenile

Local

Vicksburg Municipal Airport master plan, report sent to FAA

Local

Academy of Innovation students celebrate first day in new building

Crime

Vicksburg Police Department issues warrant for murder of Karl Michael Singleton