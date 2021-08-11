expand
August 12, 2021

Luvinia Johnson

By Staff Reports

Published 1:57 pm Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Funeral services for Luvinia Johnson are to be held on Saturday, Aug. 14 in the Greater Grove Street M.B. Church at noon with Reverend Wilbert Doss officiating.

Luvinia Johnson passed away on Monday, Aug. 2 in her home following a lengthy illness. She was 49. She had worked as a home health nurse and was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her two sons, Ray Fisher and Devall  Wilson, both of Vicksburg; her three daughters, Consuela Johnson, Rashae Johnson and Rachel Fisher all of Vicksburg; her father Emmanuel Johnson of Saginaw, Mich. and mother Linda White of Vicksburg; her two brothers, Willie Dixon and Kevin Dixon of Vicksburg and her sister Viola Dixon, also of Vicksburg, and six grandchildren.

