Memorial services for Tawanda Latrice Hunter are to be held on Saturday, Aug. 14 in the Zion Travelers M.B. Church at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Alfred Lassiter, Jr officiating.

Tawanda Latrice Hunter passed away on July 30 in Tampa, Fla. following a brief illness. She was 47. She was born July 8, 1975, to the Late Sara Richmond Hunter and Wilbert Willis. At an early age, Tawanda confessed her belief in Christ at the Zion Travelers Missionary Baptist Church and has been steadfast on her journey with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by her mother Sara Richmond Hunter, her maternal grandparents and guardians Dell and Lucille Young, her paternal grandparents Melvin and Annie Willis, two aunts and three uncles.

Tawanda attended Vicksburg Public Schools and several colleges and universities and received her master’s degree in project management. With her job experiences, she was able to travel and live in many places across the country, something she really enjoyed doing.

Tawanda leaves to cherish her memories her sons, Ian Kamsochi Nzeh and Ethen Liam Hunter, both of Vicksburg; her siblings, Dorwin (Kim) Hunter of Fayette, Miss., Wilbert (Denise) Porter and Regina Harris of California, Latricia Willis and Chandra Willis both of Vicksburg, Deidra (Brian) Funches of Clinton, Miss., Lillie Griffin of Bolton, Miss. Connie (Larry) Prentiss, William E. Young both of Vicksburg, Larry Young of Camarillo, Calif., Percy Milton of Waukegan, Ill. and her special cousin/sister Kristin (River) Burrell of Vicksburg and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends.