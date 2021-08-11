expand
Ad Spot

August 12, 2021

Jason Hendrix, 43, is escorted into the Warren County justice court for an initial appearance. Hendrix is accused of shooting at two teenagers, wounding one. (Photo by Olivia Mars)

Warren County man receives $2 million bond after shooting incident involving two teenagers

By Olivia Mars

Published 11:47 am Wednesday, August 11, 2021

A Warren County man appeared in Justice Court Wednesday morning for an initial appearance after being arrested Tuesday night by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office following a shooting incident involving two teenage victims.

Jason Hendrix, 43, was picked up on Nine Mile Cutoff Road carrying a shotgun after the shooting on Halls Ferry Road. Hendrix is facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and received a $1 million dollar bond for each charge from Judge Ed Woods.

“This is still an ongoing investigation and it is likely additional charges will be filed or could be filed,” Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said.

Pace said these additional charges, if they happen, will more than likely take place at presentation in Grand Jury.

Hendrix was arrested for allegedly shooting at two teenagers. Pace said one of the teenagers was shot multiple times, but he received information this morning that he is recovering and doing well.

“He was hit multiple times but none of [the shots] were life-threatening,” Pace said.

The second teenager was unharmed, although the car they were in was damaged by the gunfire. The shotgun that was used in the incident was recovered by the Sheriff’s Office.

“We are still not perfectly clear on what transpired leading up to the shooting,” Pace said.

This is an ongoing investigation and Pace said, at this time, he is unable to disclose any details on the events prior to the shooting as it is part of the investigation.

More News

GUIZERIX: Rules for thee, but do the rules matter anymore?

Vicksburg mayor announces 14-day mask mandate, emergency order

Larry Darnell Lacey

Luvinia Johnson

BREAKING NEWS

Vicksburg mayor announces 14-day mask mandate, emergency order

Crime

Warren County man receives $2 million bond after shooting incident involving two teenagers

Business

Vicksburg YMCA hosting a ribbon-cutting for new expansion

Crime

Man faces assault charges in Halls Ferry shooting

Crime

One in custody, one wounded in shooting in Warren County

BREAKING NEWS

Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies respond to teen shot in leg on Hall’s Ferry Road

COVID-19

Vicksburg Mayor Flaggs says he had COVID-19 symptoms in late July

COVID-19

Warren County Supervisors discuss masks, vaccines due to surge in COVID cases

Local

Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library giving out free comic books this weekend

Local

Mississippi corrections commissioner discusses seminary plan with Vicksburg Rotarians

COVID-19

No ICU beds left in Mississippi — including Warren County

Local

Photo Gallery: Center For Pregnancy Choices hosts Run Baby Run 5K for Life in Vicksburg

Local

Warren County man accused in sex crime dies at home

BREAKING NEWS

Vicksburg Mayor Flaggs returns to work after self-imposed quarantine

Faith

Backpack blessings give Vicksburg children spiritual support

Local

Outlook: Vicksburg-Warren Schools get much-needed updates

Local

Vicksburg private schools prepare for return to classroom

Local

ESSER funds provide nurses for each school in Vicksburg Warren School District

Crime

Changing the narrative: Vicksburg police chief, shooting victim’s mother speak on youth gun violence

Crime

Vicksburg man arrested for rape of 16-year-old child

Crime

Vicksburg woman accused in sexual battery of juvenile

Local

Vicksburg Municipal Airport master plan, report sent to FAA

Local

Academy of Innovation students celebrate first day in new building

Crime

Vicksburg Police Department issues warrant for murder of Karl Michael Singleton