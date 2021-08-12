expand
Ad Spot

August 14, 2021

City of Vicksburg hires firm to recover unpaid ambulance bills

By John Surratt

Published 3:53 pm Thursday, August 12, 2021

Faced with a total of $1.8 million in unpaid bills for ambulance services, the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen has hired a Tupelo company to collect the past due bills.

The board on Tuesday hired Franklin Collection Services Inc. to either reduce or eliminate the past due amounts that have accrued since 2013.

City Attorney Nancy Thomas said the board has a contract with Health Care Consultants Inc. to handle billing services for the city’s ambulance service, which is operated by the Vicksburg Fire Department. The company, however, does not have a mechanism to collect past-due bills.

“There’s two ways you can bill for ambulance runs: one is your fee includes supplies and one where your fee does include supplies; you charge separately for any supplies used,” Health Care Consultants president Bill Fulcher said. “At the time they applied for their provider numbers, the city had to determine how they were going to that and they chose to have the supplies included in the bill for fees so you get a higher reimbursement.”

Fulcher said the company averages about 150 bills a month, adding a patient’s insurance company is billed for the service. If the patient does not have insurance, the patient is billed.

The cost of a non-emergency ambulance run is $325, and an emergency run is $625, he said.

The city of Vicksburg established the ambulance service with the fire department in 1969 after a local company offering ambulance service went out of business. Besides handling emergency calls in the city, the ambulance service provides emergency medical service to Warren County residents under an agreement between the city and the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Washington, Morson provide a big punch for PCA’s backfield

Who’s Hot

OUR OPINION: Time for Mississippians to brush up on first aid

Hall happy with tight ends after latest USM practice

News

KICKOFF: Submit your favorite Football Game Day photos for Vicksburg Living Magazine

Local

Census report shows Vicksburg, Warren County populations down

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg’s Riverfront gets cleaning, months of silt accumulation removed

Local

Warren County Supervisors discuss appropriation of American Rescue Plan funds

COVID-19

Vicksburg Mayor Flaggs gets COVID-19 vaccine after recovering from virus

COVID-19

Vicksburg Warren School District issues ‘Universal Masking’ mandate

Local

City of Vicksburg hires firm to recover unpaid ambulance bills

Local

City of Vicksburg approves contract with company for airport drainage work

Crime

Weapon confiscated from Vicksburg High School student

BREAKING NEWS

Vicksburg mayor announces 14-day mask mandate, emergency order

Crime

Warren County man receives $2 million bond after shooting incident involving two teenagers

Business

Vicksburg YMCA hosting a ribbon-cutting for new expansion

Crime

Man faces assault charges in Halls Ferry shooting

Crime

One in custody, one wounded in shooting in Warren County

BREAKING NEWS

Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies respond to teen shot in leg on Hall’s Ferry Road

COVID-19

Vicksburg Mayor Flaggs says he had COVID-19 symptoms in late July

COVID-19

Warren County Supervisors discuss masks, vaccines due to surge in COVID cases

Local

Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library giving out free comic books this weekend

Local

Mississippi corrections commissioner discusses seminary plan with Vicksburg Rotarians

COVID-19

No ICU beds left in Mississippi — including Warren County

Local

Photo Gallery: Center For Pregnancy Choices hosts Run Baby Run 5K for Life in Vicksburg

Local

Warren County man accused in sex crime dies at home

BREAKING NEWS

Vicksburg Mayor Flaggs returns to work after self-imposed quarantine

Faith

Backpack blessings give Vicksburg children spiritual support