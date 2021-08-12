expand
August 14, 2021

Lester Avon Bradshaw

By Staff Reports

Published 1:25 pm Thursday, August 12, 2021

Lester Avon Bradshaw, 85, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10.

He was born in Yazoo City, Miss., to the late Loniel Lester Bradshaw and Mamie Parker Bradshaw. He is also preceded in death by a sister, Josephine McMaster (Edmond).

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Waxhaw Baptist Church Cemetery, 8213 Old Waxhaw Monroe Road, Waxhaw, NC 28173.

Lester is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Novella Baker Bradshaw; one daughter, Marcia Larr
(David Larr III); one sister, Joan Amacker; three grandsons, David Larr IV, Andrew Larr and William
Larr; great-grandsons, Clayton Larr and David Larr.

Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralservice.com. Gordon Funeral Service & Crematory, 1904 Lancaster Ave., Monroe, NC 28112 is caring for the Bradshaw family.

