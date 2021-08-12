expand
Ad Spot

August 14, 2021

Saints fans must have proof of vaccination, masks to attend games

By The Associated Press

Published 6:51 pm Thursday, August 12, 2021

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Superdome remains on track to open at full capacity for New Orleans Saints games this season, but only to fans who provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours prior to games, and who wear masks.

The City of New Orleans enacted new rules Thursday for entertainment venues and indoor facilities hosting large social gatherings on the heels of spiking COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state in recent weeks. That came after the State of Louisiana enacted a mask mandate for such venues.

In a statement Thursday, the Saints expressed both an intent to enforce the new rules at home games, but also empathy for fans who might be frustrated by the new hurdle to enter games.

Last season, fans could attend games with masks and temperature checks, but only sold a few thousand tickets per game to the 73,000-season Superdome.

“We are committed to doing everything we can in the current environment to protect your health and safety while at the same time providing the best game day experience in the NFL,” the Saints’ statement said. “We understand some will be frustrated, as are we, that we find ourselves in this position.”

The Saints play their first home exhibition game Aug. 23 against Jacksonville. They also host Arizona on Aug. 28, and the regular-season opener is in the Superdome on Sept. 12 vs. Green Bay.

The club also said it would be joining with Ochsner Health System, one of the club’s chief sponsors, to stage vaccination events in the New Orleans area as well as outside the Superdome on game days.

“We remain optimistic that, with our community’s help and as vaccination rates increase, these restrictions will no longer be necessary as the season progresses,” the team said.

More News

Washington, Morson provide a big punch for PCA’s backfield

Who’s Hot

OUR OPINION: Time for Mississippians to brush up on first aid

Hall happy with tight ends after latest USM practice

News

KICKOFF: Submit your favorite Football Game Day photos for Vicksburg Living Magazine

Local

Census report shows Vicksburg, Warren County populations down

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg’s Riverfront gets cleaning, months of silt accumulation removed

Local

Warren County Supervisors discuss appropriation of American Rescue Plan funds

COVID-19

Vicksburg Mayor Flaggs gets COVID-19 vaccine after recovering from virus

COVID-19

Vicksburg Warren School District issues ‘Universal Masking’ mandate

Local

City of Vicksburg hires firm to recover unpaid ambulance bills

Local

City of Vicksburg approves contract with company for airport drainage work

Crime

Weapon confiscated from Vicksburg High School student

BREAKING NEWS

Vicksburg mayor announces 14-day mask mandate, emergency order

Crime

Warren County man receives $2 million bond after shooting incident involving two teenagers

Business

Vicksburg YMCA hosting a ribbon-cutting for new expansion

Crime

Man faces assault charges in Halls Ferry shooting

Crime

One in custody, one wounded in shooting in Warren County

BREAKING NEWS

Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies respond to teen shot in leg on Hall’s Ferry Road

COVID-19

Vicksburg Mayor Flaggs says he had COVID-19 symptoms in late July

COVID-19

Warren County Supervisors discuss masks, vaccines due to surge in COVID cases

Local

Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library giving out free comic books this weekend

Local

Mississippi corrections commissioner discusses seminary plan with Vicksburg Rotarians

COVID-19

No ICU beds left in Mississippi — including Warren County

Local

Photo Gallery: Center For Pregnancy Choices hosts Run Baby Run 5K for Life in Vicksburg

Local

Warren County man accused in sex crime dies at home

BREAKING NEWS

Vicksburg Mayor Flaggs returns to work after self-imposed quarantine

Faith

Backpack blessings give Vicksburg children spiritual support