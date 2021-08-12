Weapon confiscated from Vicksburg High School student

A Vicksburg High School student was referred to the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center after a 9mm handgun was found in his backpack by a school official, Deputy Vicksburg Police Chief Mike Bryant said.

The student’s name and any charges filed in the case were unavailable because he is a juvenile.

According to a report filed with the police department by a school resource officer, the student and another boy were involved in an argument at school on Tuesday.

The boy was not wearing his backpack at the time of the argument, according to the report. When the student went to retrieve his backpack after the argument, the school official searched it and found the weapon. The report did not indicate if the weapon was loaded.

Vicksburg Warren School District did not offer confirmation that the incident happened, stating that it remains committed to safety.

“The district cannot by law comment on student behavior and discipline issues and remains committed to the safety of students and staff,” a statement from director of communications Christi Kilroy read. “The district does not tolerate weapons of any kind on campuses or at events.

“Possessing a firearm on school property is against state and federal law and is considered a level IV offense in the District. If a weapon were to be discovered, the District would follow all federal, state and local protocols.”

VWSD declined to comment further on the incident, referencing page 8 of its student handbook.

According to the handbook, a Level IV offense is a violation of the VWSD uniform discipline code including but not limited to physical altercations involving two or more students or a student and staff member; voyeurism; possession of a firearm or any other weapon; possession or sale of illicit drugs or sexual assault.

Disciplinary actions for a Level IV offense include a suspension from school for up to nine school days and a hearing before the District Discipline Review Committee for consideration up to expulsion for one calendar year (12 months from the date of the commission of the violation or infraction).

Anna Guizerix contributed to this report.

