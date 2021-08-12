expand
Ad Spot

August 14, 2021

Weapon confiscated from Vicksburg High School student

By John Surratt

Published 10:57 am Thursday, August 12, 2021

A Vicksburg High School student was referred to the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center after a 9mm handgun was found in his backpack by a school official, Deputy Vicksburg Police Chief Mike Bryant said.

The student’s name and any charges filed in the case were unavailable because he is a juvenile.

According to a report filed with the police department by a school resource officer, the student and another boy were involved in an argument at school on Tuesday.

The boy was not wearing his backpack at the time of the argument, according to the report. When the student went to retrieve his backpack after the argument, the school official searched it and found the weapon. The report did not indicate if the weapon was loaded.

Vicksburg Warren School District did not offer confirmation that the incident happened, stating that it remains committed to safety.

“The district cannot by law comment on student behavior and discipline issues and remains committed to the safety of students and staff,” a statement from director of communications Christi Kilroy read. “The district does not tolerate weapons of any kind on campuses or at events.

“Possessing a firearm on school property is against state and federal law and is considered a level IV offense in the District. If a weapon were to be discovered, the District would follow all federal, state and local protocols.”

VWSD declined to comment further on the incident, referencing page 8 of its student handbook.

According to the handbook, a Level IV offense is a violation of the VWSD uniform discipline code including but not limited to physical altercations involving two or more students or a student and staff member; voyeurism; possession of a firearm or any other weapon; possession or sale of illicit drugs or sexual assault.

Disciplinary actions for a Level IV offense include a suspension from school for up to nine school days and a hearing before the District Discipline Review Committee for consideration up to expulsion for one calendar year (12 months from the date of the commission of the violation or infraction).

Anna Guizerix contributed to this report.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Washington, Morson provide a big punch for PCA’s backfield

Who’s Hot

OUR OPINION: Time for Mississippians to brush up on first aid

Hall happy with tight ends after latest USM practice

News

KICKOFF: Submit your favorite Football Game Day photos for Vicksburg Living Magazine

Local

Census report shows Vicksburg, Warren County populations down

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg’s Riverfront gets cleaning, months of silt accumulation removed

Local

Warren County Supervisors discuss appropriation of American Rescue Plan funds

COVID-19

Vicksburg Mayor Flaggs gets COVID-19 vaccine after recovering from virus

COVID-19

Vicksburg Warren School District issues ‘Universal Masking’ mandate

Local

City of Vicksburg hires firm to recover unpaid ambulance bills

Local

City of Vicksburg approves contract with company for airport drainage work

Crime

Weapon confiscated from Vicksburg High School student

BREAKING NEWS

Vicksburg mayor announces 14-day mask mandate, emergency order

Crime

Warren County man receives $2 million bond after shooting incident involving two teenagers

Business

Vicksburg YMCA hosting a ribbon-cutting for new expansion

Crime

Man faces assault charges in Halls Ferry shooting

Crime

One in custody, one wounded in shooting in Warren County

BREAKING NEWS

Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies respond to teen shot in leg on Hall’s Ferry Road

COVID-19

Vicksburg Mayor Flaggs says he had COVID-19 symptoms in late July

COVID-19

Warren County Supervisors discuss masks, vaccines due to surge in COVID cases

Local

Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library giving out free comic books this weekend

Local

Mississippi corrections commissioner discusses seminary plan with Vicksburg Rotarians

COVID-19

No ICU beds left in Mississippi — including Warren County

Local

Photo Gallery: Center For Pregnancy Choices hosts Run Baby Run 5K for Life in Vicksburg

Local

Warren County man accused in sex crime dies at home

BREAKING NEWS

Vicksburg Mayor Flaggs returns to work after self-imposed quarantine

Faith

Backpack blessings give Vicksburg children spiritual support