August 14, 2021

Ole Miss fans tailgate in The Grove before a football game in 2019. (Ole Miss Athletics)

KICKOFF: Submit your favorite Football Game Day photos for Vicksburg Living Magazine

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Published 5:44 pm Friday, August 13, 2021

The countdown is on to football season and no matter your school affiliation, we are inviting you to send us your favorite game day picture.

Be sure and name everyone in the photo. Let’s see which school has the most game day pictures represented!

To submit a picture, email terri.frazier@vicksburgpost.com or visit Vicksburg Living Magazine’s Game Day Picture Submissions (secondstreetapp.com).

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

