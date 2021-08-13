Vicksburg Mayor Flaggs gets COVID-19 vaccine after recovering from virus

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. is now vaccinated for COVID-19, days after announcing he’d recovered from the coronavirus.

Flaggs received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Friday morning at 9:30 a.m., according to a press release from his office.

“I still believe in leading by example,” he said. “I took the vaccine this morning and encourage everyone to join Vicksburg’s team and take the vaccine. If I can do it, you can do it, too.”

Flaggs said he received the shot at Medical Associates of Vicksburg, and that he chose the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine over the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer options because he wanted to be one-and-done.

“I wanted to get it done in one shot as opposed to two shots and missing a deadline,” Flaggs said.

Flaggs previously announced on Aug. 2 that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing symptoms beginning July 21.

On Thursday, the city of Vicksburg was placed under a 14-day mask mandate due to a recent increase in coronavirus cases. The order runs through Aug. 26 at noon, unless amended or extended between now and then.