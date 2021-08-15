expand
August 17, 2021

Lesley Silver

Attic Gallery Celebrating 50 years this fall

By Staff Reports

Published 4:00 am Sunday, August 15, 2021

Lesley Silver’s Attic Gallery in historic downtown Vicksburg is celebrating its 50th anniversary in October as Mississippi’s oldest art gallery. 

Silver has dedicated her life to displaying art in many forms and is legendary in the industry for inclusion of both people and art styles. Silver’s gallery has overlooked the same hundred-year-old brick streets since its opening in 1971, and is now a nationwide destination for art lovers who are traveling and, increasingly, shopping on the internet.

In observance of this milestone, the gallery will be hosting an all-day celebration on Saturday, Oct. 2, complete with a walking tour of art in downtown Vicksburg, and culminating in an opening featuring 50 artists associated with the Attic Gallery from 7 to 9 p.m. 

They are also currently posting a series of virtual artist galleries on atticgalleryvicksburg.com which spotlights 25 artists and retells the Attic’s story through their reminiscences. For more information see Facebook.com/theatticgalleryms or atticgalleryvicksburg.com.

