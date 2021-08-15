expand
August 17, 2021

FRAZIER: Are you a Have or a Have-not?

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Published 4:00 am Sunday, August 15, 2021

There are definitely haves and have-nots in this world, and I am working diligently to become one of the more fortunate. 

Sometimes, I find myself feeling envious of those who are the “haves,” but with a bit of earnestness I know I could be in their camp. 

Some of you may be thinking I am referring to material things, but I’m not. I am talking about having an attitude of appreciation and gratefulness. 

So often feelings of angst control my thoughts and from there it becomes a freefall. No doubt there is plenty to feel distressed and depressed about, like the pandemic that’s still raging and the fodder around vaccines and masks. 

And there is still plenty of political discord that makes me want to pout. 

But I’m thinking, I would be better off if I would just decide to become a have and strive for a life free of petulance. 

I remember a girl I knew when I was a teen who always seemed to have a sour outlook about everything because her life did not measure up to what she perceived others had. She walked around with her arms crossed, her shoulders slumped and complaining about every little thing. 

Sadly, because of her sour outlook on life, no one really wanted to hang out with her, so in essence, she was right about others having something she didn’t have. She just failed to realize she was the cause of not having it. 

There are times I have walked in this girl’s shoes — moaning and complaining about my situation, and every time I have, I have been a “have-not.”

The author of the book I’m reading suggests that we should not only be grateful for the good things in life, but also situations and or people that have been ugly or harmed us. I find the latter challenging, but this may be the key to being a “have.”  

Gratitude, the author suggests, will eventually free us from resentments we carry, and it will offer opportunities to grow and learn. 

This week as I watched news clips of the Taliban ravaging cities in Afghanistan and hearing about the rapes and murders taking place, I couldn’t imagine the thought of living through something of that nature. 

And it was easy to be a “have” at this point. Because as I continued to watch the news segment, all I could do was think how grateful I am for my country. 

There are times that will present themselves and I will act as a “have-not,” but I want to continue to work towards being a have. 

Are you a have or have-not? 

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

