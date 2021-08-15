expand
August 17, 2021

Warren County Court Judge Marcie Southerland administers the oath of office to Steve McMillin, who served as Warren County Prosecuting Attorney, at the Warren County Courthouse. (Tim Reeves/The Vicksburg Post)

Letter to the Editor: Thank You from Steve McMillin

By Guest Columnist

Published 8:00 am Sunday, August 15, 2021

Dear Editor,
I would like to publicly thank the Warren County Board of Supervisors: Dr. Jeffery Holland, Ms. Shawn Jackson, Ms. Kelle Barfield, Mr. Edward Herring and Mr. William Banks, for appointing me as Warren County Prosecutor from February through July 2021.
I sincerely thank you for your trust and confidence in me. It was a great experience and it was my privilege to serve in this capacity. I hope that I may once again serve the citizens of Warren County, Miss. in the future.
Sincerely,
Stephen L. McMillin
Attorney at Law
Vicksburg, Miss.

